» 01/09/2017, 13.34
CHINA
Guizhou Protestant pastor jailed on espionage charges
“This is political persecution pure and simple," his lawyer says. “From a legal point of view, the charges against pastor Yang just don't stand up. How could he have revealed any state secrets?” a fellow pastor asks. " I think Yang Hua is innocent, and yet they have locked him up for such a long time."
12/05/2008 SRI LANKA
Eastern provincial elections: Rajapakse’s coalition wins amid fraud
In the first local elections in the eastern provinces in 20 years the ruling party alliance wins. For Sri Lanka’s president this is a sign of popular support for his anti-terrorism policies. But opposition parties and independent observers complain about irregularities and widespread intimidations.
28/10/2010 MYANMAR
Aung San Suu Kyi, may be freed after elections in Myanmar
The Burmese foreign minister apparently told his colleagues of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that the dissident leader could be released in the coming weeks. News comes from a diplomatic source, no specific date has been indicated.
11/05/2016 18:40:00 INDIA
Chhattisgarh: Evangelical Christian arrested for handing out brochures on Gospel
Police arrested and took into custody Umesh Patel in Dhamtari, a city south of Raipur, where he is still held. For Christian leader, the Evangelical did not break any law. However, the Hindu nationalist BJP runs the state. Nationalist extremists benefit from political and police complicity.
16/02/2016 13:53:00 BANGLADESH
Bangladesh, authorities close down book stand for insulting Islam
The stand belongs to Ba-DWIP publisher Prakashan, who was participating in the annual book fair in Dhaka. The publishing house had "Bitarka Islam" (Debate on Islam) on display. The radicals claimed that the text contains disparaging statements against Islam and Muhammad. Writer: "In Bangladesh if someone kills a man he is not punished, but if he says or writes something against Islam yes."
11/01/2016 CHINA
The West sacrifices free press to do business with China
The great Chinese dissident warns that after the expulsion of the French reporter Ursula Gauthier: "The politicians of the Old Continent are already on the payroll of Xi Jinping. If we let him get his hands on foreign newspapers the fight for democracy in China has no future". A word of advice from the author of the Democracy Wall, "We should begin to suspect most of the articles are dictated by Beijing."
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
Books
