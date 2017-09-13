|
INDIA
Heavy rains cause more flooding in Mumbai
In the past two days, 210 millimetres of rain have fallen, flooding roads and diverting air traffic. One plane skidded down the runway. Schools and universities remain closed. The intensity of weather events is due to climate change.
