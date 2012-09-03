Aree geografiche
04/13/2021, 13.06
CHINA - VATICAN
Send to a friend

Hebei closes orphanage for the disabled run by the Sisters of Zhaoxian

Sisters and staff will be banned from visiting children and young people under the age of 18. The reasons: The dismantling of the structures of the unofficial Church and the prohibition of evangelization for minors under the age of 18.

Rome (AsiaNews) - An orphanage in Zhaoxian, which was home to dozens of disabled children and young people, is about to be closed by order of the local authorities. The orphanage, the "Liming zhi jia (Dawn House)", has existed since 1988, when the bishop of the time, Msgr. Raimondo Wang Chonglin (photo 2), founded the order of the Sisters of the Child Jesus, to care for the minors, together with dozens of volunteers.

According to AsiaNews sources, the disabled children will be transferred to other facilities. At the beginning, the authorities gave permission to the staff and the sisters to continue to see and meet the children and young people who have grown close to them over the years. But now the authorities have prohibited these contacts, especially with disabled people under the age of 18.

The reason that led to the closure of the institute is not clear. The prohibition on contact with minors under the age of 18 suggests that the authorities are applying the New Religious Regulations, which prohibit the evangelization of minors. In fact, the orphanage, well known in the county, has so far been one of the advanced points of evangelization in the province.

Another element that may have led to the closure is the project to dismantle all the structures linked to the unofficial Church. Msgr Wang Chonglin was the last (unofficial) bishop of the diocese, which the government incorporated into the official diocese of Xintai. Msgr Wang died on February 2, 2010. At present there is an apostolic administrator for Zhaoxian.

According to the latest statistics available (2014), the diocese has 63 thousand faithful, 67 priests, 90 nuns, 18 novices and 20 postulants.

Send to a friend
Printable version
china
economy
religious freedom
zhaoxian
orphanage
hebei
underground church
new religious activity regulations
ban evangelization
minors under 18
disabled
charity
wang chonglin
CLOSE X
See also
Beijing: Foreign teachers must not evangelize
08/09/2020 11:42
"We are optimistic," says Paul Bhatti as Rimsha Masih's bail hearing postponed to Friday
03/09/2012
Christmas in China: without church, without singing, or with the visit of the Public Security (II)
20/12/2019 13:26
National Commission for Women asks for 'immediate action' in the nun rape case in Kerala
07/02/2019 17:28
Beijing boycotts Christmas: a sign of distrust in Chinese culture
23/12/2019 09:32


 