04 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/04/2017, 16.29

    INDIA

    Hindu Swami attacks Mother Teresa. For Sajan K George, her His holiness speaks for itself

    Nirmala Carvalho

    Hindu guru Paripoornananda accuses the saint of Kolkata of trafficking 50,000 women. For Christian Leader, “we can only pray for the swami, that Jesus' love may also touch him through the intercession of Mother Teresa”.

    Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Hindu radicals continue their attacks against Mother Teresa, this according to Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC).

    Speaking to AsiaNews, the Christian leader slammed another verbal attack against the "Mother of the Poor" by Swami Paripoornananda on a Telegu-language TV channel.

    In his remarks, the Hindu guru accused the founder of the Missionaries of Charity of trafficking 50,000 women. But for Sajan K George, "Mother Teresa does not need any defence. Her holiness speaks for itself.”

    In an agitated state, the Hindu religious leader first “asked why Mother Teresa chose India rather than other poor countries, then said that the Kolkata saint trafficked in women in various states."

    However, for the GCIC leader, the contribution of the "Mother of the poorest of the poor" is recognised not only by the Catholic Church, but also by the Indian government. “The United Nations paid tribute to her memory by choosing as International Day of Charity” on 5 September, the day she died.

    “Her charity work was recognised in 1962 with the Magsaysay Award, also known as the Asian Nobel Prize. In 1971, Pope Paul VI awarded her the Pope John XXIII Prize, the same year when she won the John F. Kennedy International Award."

    Mother Teresa also received India’s highest awards. In 1962 she received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civil honour of the Republic of India; in 1980, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civil award, conferred for services to the nation.

    Mother Teresa "belongs to everyone. Her compassion and kindness touched the soul of the poor and rich around the world. It is unfortunate that guru Paripoornananda made such defamatory and false statements."

    An example of this is the fact that the Missionaries of Charity have for some time stopped international adoptions. "Yet Mother's critics prefer to ignore the truth."

    According to the Christian leader, "the most vulnerable and marginalised sectors of society felt touched by God through Mother Teresa, who gave each person dignity, value and importance. She made them feel loved, which is why people of every faith welcomed her. No doubt she left her mark in the hearts of people."

    For this reason, "we can only pray for the swami, that Jesus' love may also touch him through the intercession of Mother Teresa," George said.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    india
    polkata
    swami
    guru
    hindus
    christians
    mother teresa
    missionaries
    paripoornananda
    women trafficking











    See also

    12/09/2008 INDIA
    Police gag order silences Sisters of Mother Teresa
    Nuns are accused of abducting and converting children, but they regain custody after accusations are shown to be false. Sangh Parivar, which accuses them of “child trafficking,” plans a demonstration against the nuns for tomorrow. Insecurity spreads to the state of Karnataka where three Pentecostal churches are shut down despite having all the right papers.

    06/09/2004 india
    Blessed Teresa's First Feast Widely Celebrated By Her Nuns


    05/12/2011 SRI LANKA
    Card Ranjith: Charges against the Sisters of Mother Teresa should be withdrawn as soon as possible
    The archbishop of Colombo breaks the Church’s silence on the Prem Nivasa case, which involves the Missionaries of Charity allegedly selling the babies of unwed mothers. The cardinal attacks the lies and ambiguities reported in local media, announces that he will not take part in any official event until the truth comes out. He calls on the country’s Catholics to pray for “the misguided people” who made the accusations and “the good mission of the sisters in Sri Lanka.”

    12/11/2009 ASIA
    Like Mother Teresa, we are not social workers, but co-workers in the love of God
    Charity must be inspired by Benedict XVI’s Deus Caritas Est. Compassion towards others is the image of God's compassion for man. Mother Teresa said: "I was not asked to have success, but to have faith."

    26/08/2010 VATICAN - INDIA
    Message from Pope: Mother Teresa, an "inestimable gift" for the Church and the world
    The message from Benedict XVI for the centenary of the birth of the Blessed was read this morning by Mgr. Lucas Sirkar during mass celebrated in the chapel of the Motherhouse of the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta.



    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.