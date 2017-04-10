|
|
» 10/04/2017, 16.29
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Hindu Swami attacks Mother Teresa. For Sajan K George, her His holiness speaks for itself
Hindu guru Paripoornananda accuses the saint of Kolkata of trafficking 50,000 women. For Christian Leader, “we can only pray for the swami, that Jesus' love may also touch him through the intercession of Mother Teresa”.
See also
12/09/2008 INDIA
Police gag order silences Sisters of Mother Teresa
Nuns are accused of abducting and converting children, but they regain custody after accusations are shown to be false. Sangh Parivar, which accuses them of “child trafficking,” plans a demonstration against the nuns for tomorrow. Insecurity spreads to the state of Karnataka where three Pentecostal churches are shut down despite having all the right papers.
06/09/2004 india
Blessed Teresa's First Feast Widely Celebrated By Her Nuns
05/12/2011 SRI LANKA
Card Ranjith: Charges against the Sisters of Mother Teresa should be withdrawn as soon as possible
The archbishop of Colombo breaks the Church’s silence on the Prem Nivasa case, which involves the Missionaries of Charity allegedly selling the babies of unwed mothers. The cardinal attacks the lies and ambiguities reported in local media, announces that he will not take part in any official event until the truth comes out. He calls on the country’s Catholics to pray for “the misguided people” who made the accusations and “the good mission of the sisters in Sri Lanka.”
12/11/2009 ASIA
Like Mother Teresa, we are not social workers, but co-workers in the love of God
Charity must be inspired by Benedict XVI’s Deus Caritas Est. Compassion towards others is the image of God's compassion for man. Mother Teresa said: "I was not asked to have success, but to have faith."
26/08/2010 VATICAN - INDIA
Message from Pope: Mother Teresa, an "inestimable gift" for the Church and the world
The message from Benedict XVI for the centenary of the birth of the Blessed was read this morning by Mgr. Lucas Sirkar during mass celebrated in the chapel of the Motherhouse of the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
02/10/2017 IRAQ
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®