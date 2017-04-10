Mumbai (AsiaNews) – Hindu radicals continue their attacks against Mother Teresa, this according to Sajan K George, president of the Global Council of Indian Christians (GCIC).

Speaking to AsiaNews, the Christian leader slammed another verbal attack against the "Mother of the Poor" by Swami Paripoornananda on a Telegu-language TV channel.

In his remarks, the Hindu guru accused the founder of the Missionaries of Charity of trafficking 50,000 women. But for Sajan K George, "Mother Teresa does not need any defence. Her holiness speaks for itself.”

In an agitated state, the Hindu religious leader first “asked why Mother Teresa chose India rather than other poor countries, then said that the Kolkata saint trafficked in women in various states."

However, for the GCIC leader, the contribution of the "Mother of the poorest of the poor" is recognised not only by the Catholic Church, but also by the Indian government. “The United Nations paid tribute to her memory by choosing as International Day of Charity” on 5 September, the day she died.

“Her charity work was recognised in 1962 with the Magsaysay Award, also known as the Asian Nobel Prize. In 1971, Pope Paul VI awarded her the Pope John XXIII Prize, the same year when she won the John F. Kennedy International Award."

Mother Teresa also received India’s highest awards. In 1962 she received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civil honour of the Republic of India; in 1980, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civil award, conferred for services to the nation.

Mother Teresa "belongs to everyone. Her compassion and kindness touched the soul of the poor and rich around the world. It is unfortunate that guru Paripoornananda made such defamatory and false statements."

An example of this is the fact that the Missionaries of Charity have for some time stopped international adoptions. "Yet Mother's critics prefer to ignore the truth."

According to the Christian leader, "the most vulnerable and marginalised sectors of society felt touched by God through Mother Teresa, who gave each person dignity, value and importance. She made them feel loved, which is why people of every faith welcomed her. No doubt she left her mark in the hearts of people."

For this reason, "we can only pray for the swami, that Jesus' love may also touch him through the intercession of Mother Teresa," George said.