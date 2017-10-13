|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/19/2017, 16.00
SYRIA
I, a Christian doctor in Aleppo, close to the victims of the war
Nabil Antaki speaks of great signs of hope. Hundreds of volunteers work day and night to ensure survival to others. A lay member of the Blue Marists, he is one of the few doctors left in the city. Faith in Christ his "strength to remain". In Syria, 80% of the population does not have health care. 70% of specialist doctors have emigrated.
See also
30/09/2017 10:00:00 SYRIA
Aleppo 'neither war nor peace': my mission as a doctor
A lay member of the Marist Brothers, among the few doctors who remained in the city. The attempt to return to normality clashes with the signs of the violence of the conflict. Programs in favor of families in difficulty and training courses to ensure a future for young people. And the hope, one day, to be able to talk about "true peace".
19/09/2016 16:44:00 SYRIA
For vicar of Aleppo, the US raid against the Syrian army was not a mistake
People are hoping for a ceasefire extension, but there is a widespread scepticism. For Mgr Georges Abou Khazen, the US attack on Saturday "threatens the fragile truce." During the current hiatus of peace, the Christian community has filled the churches for two celebrations dedicated to Mother Teresa. Meanwhile, the missionaries continue their work in Aleppo.
19/08/2016 16:45:00 SYRIA
For Nuncio in Damascus, children's eyes are the mirror of the atrocities committed in Syria
Since August, areas under siege have not received any aid. UN official calls for a halt to Aleppo bombing. The image of a child rescued from the rubble is the image of the Syrian conflict. For Mgr Zenari, there is “no light at the end of the tunnel”. A deal on “humanitarian aid” is crucial.
24/05/2012 SYRIA
Apostolic Vicar of Aleppo: foreign forces do not want peace in Syria
Foreign militants from Libya, Tunisia, Turkey and Pakistan present in the country. Msgr. Nazzaro: they arrived in Syria to create chaos. Christians and Muslims live and face the pain of war together.
25/08/2016 10:30:00 SYRIA - TURKEY
Rebels and Turkish army wrest Jarablus from Islamic State
Ankara sends tanks, warplanes and military vehicles to support the rebel offensive. Fundamental also the US air cover. Biden in Ankara to boost the alliance between Turkey and the United States. But still the unresolved issue of extradition of Islamic leader Fetullah Gulen.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
13/10/2017 EGYPT
12/10/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
16/10/2017 EGYPT
15/10/2017 VATICAN
13/10/2017 VATICAN - LEBANON
13/10/2017 INDIA
Jharkhand, poor tribal denied food rations because Christians
Nirmala Carvalho
18/10/2017 VATICAN
16/10/2017 VATICAN " HINDUS
15/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®