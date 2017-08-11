|
|
» 11/08/2017, 15.09
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
In Colombo Caritas celebrates 50 years of activity for the poor
Fr Joe Fernando founded the Catholic Church’s main charitable organisation in Sri Lanka in 1968. Today it has a national centre and 13 diocesan offices. A new website has been set up. The official song of the jubilee was presented. The charity’s 2018-2021 action plan was made public.
|
