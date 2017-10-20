|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
India: Amoris Laetitia, a 'gift' for the difficulties of mixed pairs
Lynette and Atiq are married since 2011. They told their story at the National Symposium in Mumbai. The Christian woman had divorced her previous husband. Atiq was a Muslim, but he "could not grasp God's love in Islamic prayers." Family pressures; the distance of the communities.
|
|
