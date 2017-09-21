|
» 09/28/2017, 13.27
MALAYSIA – CHINA
Kuala Lumpur arrests and deports 29 Uighurs to China
They had entered the country on false passports. They are accused of being Islamic State militants. The two countries boost anti-terrorism and cross-border co-operation.
