14 January 2017
    » 01/14/2017, 15.04

    CHINA

    Lawyer Li Chunfu shows signs of deep mental and physical scars after 18 months in prison

    Wang Zhicheng

    He has represented 200 miners in Hebei and some members of the Falun Gong movement. His brother, a Christian lawyer, has represented members of house churches and political dissidents. The police have probably threatened him of jailing him again if he talks about his situation and if he meets other human rights lawyers, or their spouses, who are fighting for their release. China Change calls for an international investigation into torture and violence in China.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – Li Chunfu, a human rights lawyer released from jail two days ago after 18 months of detention, was taken to a Beijing hospital by some lawyers friends this morning for a medical check-up.

    Showing signs of deep psychological and physical scars, he told them, “I thought I’d never seen you all again”. Voicing some of his past and present fears, he asked, “Will the police show up?”

    Li is a human right lawyer (pictured), well-known for representing 200 miners in Hebei in their demand for safety at work as well as members of the Falun Gong movement.

    He is the younger brother of Li Heping, who was arrested on 10 July 10 2015. Li Chunfu himself was taken into custody the following month, on 1 August, 2015.

    After six months of house arrest, he was charged with "inciting subversion of state power" and jailed in January 2016. Granted bail on 5 January pending trial, he was formally released on 12 January.

    MORE TO COME
