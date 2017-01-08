Beijing (AsiaNews) – Li Chunfu, a human rights lawyer released from jail two days ago after 18 months of detention, was taken to a Beijing hospital by some lawyers friends this morning for a medical check-up.

Showing signs of deep psychological and physical scars, he told them, “I thought I’d never seen you all again”. Voicing some of his past and present fears, he asked, “Will the police show up?”

Li is a human right lawyer (pictured), well-known for representing 200 miners in Hebei in their demand for safety at work as well as members of the Falun Gong movement.

He is the younger brother of Li Heping, who was arrested on 10 July 10 2015. Li Chunfu himself was taken into custody the following month, on 1 August, 2015.

After six months of house arrest, he was charged with "inciting subversion of state power" and jailed in January 2016. Granted bail on 5 January pending trial, he was formally released on 12 January.

MORE TO COME