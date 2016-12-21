|
CHINA
Mao Zedong, a persecutor of religions, is now worshiped like a god
Marking the birthday of the late leader, offers of incense, fruit, paper money to the statues of Mao, decorated like a Buddhist or Taoist deity. 40 thousand attend December 26 vigil in Shaoshan, birthplace of the Great Helmsman.
