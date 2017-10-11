|
PHILIPPINES
Marawi liberated after five months of clashes
The Islamist occupation lasted 148 days. More than 1,000 people killed, mostly rebels. Marawi's operations cost 5 billion pesos (about 95 million euros). Fears of terrorist infiltrations in Mindanao Island.
Books
