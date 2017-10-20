

» 10/26/2017, 14.47



ISLAM-ARABIA SAUDI Mohammed bin Salman wants to consign Wahhabism to the past Kamel Abderrahmani



Because of Wahhabism, the country is accused of being the inspiration and funder of global Islamist terrorism. The hereditary prince wants to guide Saudi Arabia into modernity. He has set up a commission to purify the hadith attributed to Mohammed, removing the untrustworthy and the violent ones. The ideal to which bin Salman inspires is that of the United Arab Emirates. Paris (AsiaNews) - Two days ago, Mohammed bin Salman said he wanted to commit to making his country "moderate and open", a nation of "normal life," "a life in which our religion translates into tolerance." In reality, what the future king of Saudi Arabia is recommending is to consign Wahhabism to the past. Or at least to harness this ultra-conservative rite that has led to Saudi Arabia being accused of being the inspirer and funder of global terrorism. Moreover, many countries regard Wahhabism as the matrix of Islamic terrorism and violent extremism. In order to break with this detestable image, the Saudi authorities have decided to break with some practices of the past. Mohammed bin Salman estimates that Saudi Arabia has abandoned the path of moderation in 1979, with the powerful growth of extremist religious currents. This revolutionary discourse will probably result in the entrenchment of conservative religious environments that oppose any idea of ​​liberalization or emancipation of Saudi society. In fact, it is the first time to date that a high Saudi leader has launched an open attack on the religious establishment and its main dogmas This unexpected announcement adds to the decision last week, taken by the hereditary prince to set up a commission to be asked to remove texts deemed violent, or whose authenticity is not proven from the Hadith [of the Prophet Muhammad]. For some observers, in doing so, Mohammed bin Salman clearly preaches a reform of Islam. Thanks to his advice, last September King Salman signed a decree authorizing women to drive cars. The measure will come into force for 10 months, in June 2018, after Ramadan. This delay is motivated by leaving time for women to take their driving license. Many elite Saudi women who could drive to London or Dubai could not do so in Riyadh. They have attempted to circumvent this prohibition, but have been systematically arrested. The ban on driving cars is an emblematic symbol of women's marginalization in the kingdom. Saudi Arabia was the only country in the world to forbid women from driving. To release Saudi society from the yoke of the religious, King Salman's son has also decided to invest enormous sums in the development of tourism and the entertainment industry. A Saudi Arabian specialist at Ei Watan said yesterday that Mohammed bin Salman dreams of making his country resemble the United Arab Emirates, where he often goes to hear the advice of Sheikh Khalifa Ben Zayed Al Nahyane. The leader of this absolute but open monarchy would have suggested the idea of ​​launching the Vision 2030 project. The point is now to know whether Mohammed bin Salman will really be given the freedom to accomplish his dream of bringing Saudi Arabia into modernity. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Mohammed bin Salman wants to consign Wahhabism to the past Middle East Saudi Arabia

Because of Wahhabism, the country is accused of being the inspiration and funder of global Islamist terrorism. The hereditary prince wants to guide Saudi Arabia into modernity. He has set up a commission to purify the hadith attributed to Mohammed, removing the untrustworthy and the violent ones. The ideal to which bin Salman inspires is that of the United Arab Emirates.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

15/11/2005 SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi teacher accused of "mocking" Islam

The man, condemned to 40 months and 750 lashes, had discussed the Bible in class, spoken well of Jews and condemned fundamentalism. Islamic extremists used students who had failed an exam to get at the "moderate" professor.



22/05/2017 09:07:00 IRAN-SAUDI ARABIA

Zarif: Trump 'pumping' Saudi Arabian money

Teheran's first reaction to the speech by the US President in Riyadh, in front of 35 heads of state. For Trump and King Salman Iran "supports, arms and trains terrorists, militias." Contracts signed between US and Saudi for about $ 400 billion in arms supplies and security.



10/02/2005 ISLAM  SAUDI ARABIA IRAQ

Saudi elections: an outbreak of democracy in the Islamic world?

Interview with Francesco Zannini, professor of Contemporary Islam at the Pontifical Institute for Arabic and Islamic Studies (PISAI). The Middle East has not yet reconciled the democratic worldview centred on the individual and that of Islam which is inspired by tradition. There is however hope in Iraq and elsewhere for change.



22/11/2016 12:10:00 EGYPT - S. ARABIA - ISLAM

The age-old struggle between al-Azhar and Wahhabis for Sunni supremacy

Already in 1818, the highest Egyptian judicial institution had halted (radical) Saudi hegemonic ambitions. Now there is a renewed struggle, with the Riyadh boycott of al-Azhar. A cold and silent war that has favored the emergence of jihadist groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State. The Grand Imam Al-Tayeb promotes dialogue and tolerance between religions.







31/03/2005 SAUDI ARABIA

Police razes clandestine Hindu temple in Riyadh, deports three people









