10/26/2017, 14.47
ISLAM-ARABIA SAUDI
Kamel Abderrahmani
Mohammed bin Salman wants to consign Wahhabism to the past
Because of Wahhabism, the country is accused of being the inspiration and funder of global Islamist terrorism. The hereditary prince wants to guide Saudi Arabia into modernity. He has set up a commission to purify the hadith attributed to Mohammed, removing the untrustworthy and the violent ones. The ideal to which bin Salman inspires is that of the United Arab Emirates.
