At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli policemen were injured yesterday, when Al Qods Day, famous in Iran, was celebrated. The Red Crescent had to set up a field hospital to treat the mass of wounded. Hamas proposes the occupation of the Al Aqsa compound until the end of Ramadan. UN: Enough with the forced expulsion of Palestinians, a possible "war crime".

Jerusalem (AsiaNews / Agencies) - At least 163 Palestinians and six Israeli policemen were injured yesterday in clashes at the Damascus Gate, in Shaikh Jarrah (a neighborhood in East Jerusalem), but above all on the Temple Mount also known as Al Aqsa.

Thousands of Muslim Palestinians had participated in Friday evening prayers during the month of Ramadan, in the place sacred to Islam. Immediately afterwards there were clashes with heavily deployed police, with stone throwing on one side and gunshots on the other. The Red Crescent had to set up a field hospital to treat the mass of wounded.

Tension has been high for some time, due to a conflict between Palestinian families of Shaikh Jarrah, who risk expulsion by Israeli settlers. Two days earlier, a young Palestinian had been killed in Beita, south of Nablus.

Israeli police said they were forced to use force to "restore order" in the face of "riots of thousands of faithful" who "threw stones, bottles and other objects".

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holds "Israel responsible for the dangerous developments in the Old City" and called the Palestinians gathered on the compound "heroic people".

Hamas has proposed to occupy Al Aqsa from tonight until Thursday morning, May 13, the end of Ramadan. "The Israeli occupier - says the militant group - must understand that the resistance is ready to defend Al Aqsa at any cost".

Yesterday, in the region, the Day of Al Qods (Arabic name for Jerusalem) was celebrated, celebrated in several countries, but especially in Iran. In Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, pushed to fight against Israel and to "overthrow the Zionist regime".

In Jordan there have been demonstrations of solidarity with Palestinian families who risk expropriation, with the slogan "We are ready to die for Shaikh Jarrah".

The US State Department said Washington is "deeply concerned about the acute tensions" and "deeply concerned about the potential expulsions of Palestinian families."

The UN has called on Israel to put an end to any forced expulsion of Palestinians, and warned that these acts could be considered "war crimes".