» 10/03/2017, 12.06
THAILAND
More than 12 million Thais pay tribute to the late king in Bangkok
The country has been in mourning for the past year. King Bhumibol was the longest reigning monarch in the world. About 250,000 people will take part in the funeral. Groups of dissidents could cause disruptions.
Books
