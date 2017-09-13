|
More than 40 million slaves and 152 million forced children labourers in 2016
The data are found in two reports by the International Labour Organisation, the Walk Free Foundation and the International Organisation of Migration. Forced marriage is one form of modern slavery. Three quarters of all victims are women and girls.
