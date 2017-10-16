23 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/23/2017, 10.31

    SYRIA - RUSSIA - USA

    Moscow: The US campaign against Isis has erased Raqqa 'from the face of the earth'



    The Syrian city suffered the same fate as Dresden at the end of World War II. UN investigation speaks of "shocking loss" of human lives among civilians. Washington replies: risk of collateral damage minimized. At least 270,000 displaced people, it will take months for their return.

    Raqqa (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The US-led coalition, the protagonist of an intense bombing campaign on Raqqa to wrest it from the Islamic State (IS), has erased the city from the face of the earth. This is the harsh accusation from Russia, which equates the destruction of what once was the stronghold of the Caliphate to the devastation suffered by the German city of Dresden at the end of World War II.

    Last week the Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS) took the Syrian city and the oil centers in the surrounding area. A massive bombing campaign was conducted by US air forces to favour the advancement of the Arab-Kurd coalition. The US coalition leaders have repeatedly stated that they have tried to "minimize" risks and damage to civilians. In the past, Russia had been accused of war crimes in the context of targeted bombing for the liberation of Aleppo, which ended in December last year.

    A survey conducted by UN inspectors last week shows that there was a "shocking loss" of human lives among civilians at Raqqa. Sources reported by local activists speak of a number of deaths varying between 1130 and 1873 among the population. Many of these civilian casualties are attributable to the intense air raid campaign conducted by the US in support of Syrian land forces.

    A spokesman for the Russian defence ministry  recalled the destruction of Nazi Germany. "Raqqa inherited the fate of Dresden in 1945 - pointed out Major General Igor Konashenkov - swept away from the face of the earth by the Anglo-American bombing." The West later sent a massive amount of humanitarian aid to the German city to compensate for the damage caused and the crimes committed.

    In response, the US-led coalition said it has followed stringent procedures and targeted bombings to minimize the risk of civilian casualties. Last week, Syrian forces regained what was the capital of the Islamic State (IS, formerly Isis) after four months of intense battle.

    They also took some important oil wells, which represented an essential source of profit for the jihadists.

    The fighting resulted in the displacement of at least 270,000 people; before their return, reclamation will be needed for the removal of explosives scattered by Isis underground and in the streets. The inhabitants were warned not to try to force their return before the end of the operation. Local experts say it will take months to clean up everything and start reconstruction of destroyed buildings and homes. (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Syria
    Russia
    united states
    raqqa
    offensive
    Islamic state
    army
    Arabs
    Kurdish
    ihad
    executions











    See also

    17/10/2017 09:29:00 SYRIA
    Arab-Kurdish coalition takes infamous Raqqa square used for executions

    Decapitated and crucified bodies remained hanging on poles or from lanterns for days. The offensive of Syrian Democratic Forces (Fsd) continues in the "capital" of the Caliphate. Currently, jihadists still control 10% of the territory, including the main hospital and the stadium. The structure is used as prison and weapon storage. Highly symbolic victory for coalition.



    19/06/2017 10:01:00 SYRIA - USA
    Raqqa:US Air force shoots down a Syrian jet, pilot missing

    The jet was engaged on a mission against the Islamic State. Damascus speaks of "gross attack". According to Washington, it hit soldiers of the US-backed Arab-Kurd coalition. Joint exercises between Iran and China in the Persian Gulf.

     



    09/03/2017 14:40:00 SYRIA – UNITED STATES
    Marines in Syria for the assault against Raqqa

    US troops plan to help the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces. Their deployment has not been authorised by Syria’s Assad, but certainly received Russia’s green light.



    10/10/2017 09:43:00 SYRIA
    Fight to Drive IS from Syria Bastion Raqa Nears End

    The jihadists' self-described caliphate is crumbling. IS is believed to be holding civilians as human shields in the hospital, complicating efforts to capture the position. The militia has captured around 90 percent of Raqa since entering the city in June. Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the city. 

     



    09/10/2014 TURKEY - UNITED STATES - SYRIA
    Washington asking a reluctant Turkey to do "more" against the Islamic state
    A statement by US Secretary of State John Kerry confirms that the US is putting pressure on Ankara, which however is more concerned about the possibility that Syrian Kurds autonomy alongside the largely autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan might boost a push for autonomy by Turkish Kurds. Turkey also wants the coalition to get rid of Assad.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.