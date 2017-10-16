|
|
» 10/23/2017, 10.31
SYRIA - RUSSIA - USA
Moscow: The US campaign against Isis has erased Raqqa 'from the face of the earth'
The Syrian city suffered the same fate as Dresden at the end of World War II. UN investigation speaks of "shocking loss" of human lives among civilians. Washington replies: risk of collateral damage minimized. At least 270,000 displaced people, it will take months for their return.
|
|
