Geographic areas
» 01/14/2017, 16.29
KAZAKHSTAN – RUSSIA – UNITED STATES
Moscow to invite new Trump administration to Syria peace talks in Astana
The Kremlin bypassed President Obama, not involved in the background work for the talks in the Kazakh capital. Outgoing administration tells Trump to honour the invitation. Russia is in favour of the "broadest possible representation of the parties." According to Ankara, the US presence is necessary.
Books
