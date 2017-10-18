|
|
» 10/25/2017, 09.20
UN-RUSSIA-SYRIA
Moscow veto on extending UN investigations on chemical weapons in Syria
The draft Security Council resolution rejected. This is the seventh report on the attack on Khan Sheikhoun. It is the ninth Russian veto in favor of Syria.
See also
19/07/2012 SYRIA
As fighting rages in Damascus, concerns grow over Syria's chemical weapons stockpile
Fears are that al-Qaeda might get its hands on the weapons if the regime collapses. Rebels announce attack on state TV headquarters. Reports say Assad and his wife have already left the capital. Today's UN Security Council is not expected to take tangible steps.
22/12/2010 INDIA – RUSSIA
Russia and India agree to US$ 35 billion contract for 300 fighter jets
Moscow and New Delhi plan to develop and build fifth generation fighter planes. Russian President Medvedev is in India to renew old ties. He backs India’s aspiration for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council. The two partners plan to double trade over the next five years.
13/04/2017 13:50:00 UN-RUSSIA-USA
Moscow vetoes a UN resolution on the chemical attack in Syria. Lavrov: Remember Iraq
China abstains with Kazakhstan and Ethiopia. Bolivia votes with Russia. Trump calls Assad "a butcher" and "animal". Lavrov recalls US failures in Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya. Journalist Rober Perry, chemical attack launched from Saudi-Israeli base in Jordan. Pat Buchanan: The 400 thousand deaths in Syria are everyone’s responsibility.
17/11/2009 VATICAN – UNITED NATIONS
Vatican in favour of limits on veto power in UN
Each permanent member of the Security Council should agree not to exercise its veto power in cases of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian laws and similar acts.
03/06/2005 CHINA-UNITED NATIONS
China says no to UN Security Council draft enlargement
|
Editor's choices
VATICANPapal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world
Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,
CHINA - VATICANWang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
Li Yuan
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
TOP10
18/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
19/10/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
23/10/2017 INDIA
Kashmir: the bell of Srinagar church to toll again after 50 years
Nirmala Carvalho
20/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
20/10/2017 VATICAN
18/10/2017 VATICAN
19/10/2017 VATICAN
21/10/2017 INDONESIA
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®