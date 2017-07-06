|
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
The trademark was registered on the day the Mother of the Poor was canonised after application was made in 2013. The sari is a symbol of peace and charity all over the world. "The Cross worn on the left shoulder symbolises that for the Missionaries of Charity Jesus on the Cross is the key to the heart."
|
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
