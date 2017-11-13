|
11/17/2017
CHINA-VATICAN
Piccolo agnello del Signore
Msgr. Lucas Li Jingfeng has died. The memory of a young Catholic
He was perhaps the only bishop who was not a member of the Patriotic Association, although he was recognized by the government. In 2005 he was invited to the Synod on the Eucharist, but the government did not allow him to attend. He spent over 20 years in forced labor camps. His praise of the Letter from Benedict XVI to Chinese Catholics. Since the beginning of the year his health had deteriorated. Funeral will be held on 25 November.
