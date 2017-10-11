|
MYANMAR – VATICAN
Myanmar bishops express gratitude to Pope Francis for his three gifts
A solemn mass of thanksgiving is held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. For Card Charles Maung Bo, this "is a historic moment for all of us and for the Church in Myanmar”. The new nuncio, Mgr Paul Tschang In-Nam, calls on Catholics to work for national peace and reconciliation.
|
