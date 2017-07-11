07 November 2017
    11/07/2017, 13.19

NEPAL

    NEPAL

    Nepali Christian leader says no to anti-conversion law



    A petition is handed over to the prime minister calling for respect for religious freedom and the implementation of the constitution. "Religious freedom for all, including for Christians, has to be guaranteed not only in words but also in practice.” The prime minister pledges to meet Christian demands before upcoming provincial and federal elections.

    Kathmandu (AsiaNews) – Christian leaders have submitted a petition to the Prime Minister of Nepal yesterday calling on the Nepali government to remove the clause punishing conversions and implement immediately the principle of religious freedom envisaged by the new constitution. The request was made as the country prepares to hold federal and provincial elections in November and December.

    "Christians have been cheated in the past with assurances that have never been put into practice," said C.B. Gahatraj, president of the Christian Federation of Nepal, after submitting the petition.

    "We are not just going to be used as vote banks as in the past,” he explained. “We demand an immediate amendment to the law to ensure freedom of conversion and choice. Everyone is free to choose their faith and practice it.”

    Mr Gahatraj also reiterated the total respect by Christians of other religions and the refusal to forced conversions. However, he fears that charges of forced conversions will be used to punish men and women religious for engaging in evangelisation.

    In a similar vain, Catholic Vicar General Fr Shilas Bogati said, “We want respect as we respect other faith groups. The State cannot impose itself on the free practice of the Christian faith”.

    “Some religious fundamentalists are spreading rumours in which they dream of a South Asia that is a Hindu region,” he added. “This is impossible. Religious freedom for all, including for Christians, has to be guaranteed not only in words but also in practice.”

    “The Prime Minister has made a commitment to address the demands of the Christian community,” said Dinesh Bhattarai, advisor to the prime minister. “This will be immediately put into practice and everything will be settled before elections.”

    The Prime Minister has said that, to ensure the success of the elections, secularism will be more institutionalised and the rights of minorities will be protected.

    The young secular country has yet to make official the decisive changes enshrined in the new constitution, and put them into practice.

    The Nepali Christian population is constantly growing and is currently estimated to be around four million.
