Geographic areas
» 01/05/2017, 09.30
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Netanyahu asks for pardon of Israeli soldier condemned with murder of a Palestinian
Just hours after the court ruling, the Israeli prime minister already speaks of pardon for Elor Sergeant Azari. He spoke of "hard and painful day" and reiterates his full support for the soldier and his family. Israeli President underscores that such an action is currently "premature." The request will be examined after judges determine sentence.
See also
04/01/2017 18:16:00 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Israeli soldier who shot a Palestinian laying helpless on the ground found guilty
A military court convicted Sergeant Elor Azaria of manslaughter. Sentencing is expected in a few weeks with the culprit facing up to 20 years in prison. The decision was read out in two and a half hours. The defence’s arguments were rejected, stressing how the 21-year-old Palestinian was not a threat.
10/05/2016 09:55:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Trial begins against Israeli soldier who killed a helpless and wounded Palestinian
Jaffa court opens proceedings against 19 year old Sergeant Elor Azaria, on trial for manslaughter. The defense proclaims the innocence of the defendant, who acted in accordance with the rules of engagement. The judges invites parties to plea bargain. The prosecution has a week to decide whether to accept or reject the request.
02/04/2016 10:11:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
No jail for Israeli soldier who shot dead Palestinian lying wounded on the ground
The soldier who killed in cold blood the 21 year old Abdul Fatah al-Sharif will address the trial as a free man. The judge’s order him to stay on his military base. He refuses to cooperate and does not respond to questions. Controversy also on the charge, considered too mild. Extreme movements protest for his acquittal from all charges.
01/04/2016 09:26:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israeli soldier on trial for wrongful death: he killed a Palestinian on the ground
The soldier killed the 21 year old Abdul Fatah al-Sharif when he was already wounded. Previously the Palestinian had stabbed two Israeli soldiers. Yesterday Prime Minister Netanyahu phoned the soldier’s father. The affair has divided public opinion.
08/11/2016 14:06:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Intifada of knives: 14 year old Palestinian sentenced to 12 years in prison
The court convicted Ahmed Manasra for the attempted murder of two brothers aged 20 and 12 years. He will also have to pay a monetary compensation to the victims. The young man declares his innocent and is facing a rehabilitation path. The sentence criticized by activists and the Palestinian Authority. Sentences of 11 years for two other Palestinian minors.
