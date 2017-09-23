|
TAIWAN
Xin Yage
New Fu Jen university hospital opened
Cardinals Turkson, Prefect of Vatican Dicastery for Integral Human Development, and Card. Bo of Yangon present. The mission of doctors and healthcare professionals to accompany the patient, judged "useless" by contemporary culture. The appreciation of Vice-President Chen Chien-jen.
|
|
