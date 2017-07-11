07 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  •    - Afghanistan
  •    - Bangladesh
  •    - Bhutan
  •    - India
  •    - Nepal
  •    - Pakistan
  •    - Sri Lanka
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/07/2017, 16.33

    BANGLADESH

    No justice a year after the attack in Gaibandha against Santal Christians

    Sumon Corraya

    A protest was held yesterday to remember the attack of November 2016 when police and Muslims looted houses and seized lands belonging to tribal Christians. Investigations have led to three arrests, but the accused are out on bail.

    Gaibandha (AsiaNews) – A year after a violent attack by police against Santal Christians in Gaibandha district over a land dispute, the victims still live in terror of fresh violence.

    Since then, the latter have not been able to go back to their homes and have not their seized property returned.

    To keep alive the memory of what happened a year, the Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddher Sangram Committee organised a protest in Gobindaganj, scene of the attack, drawing some 1,500 tribal Santals, most of them Christian.

    On 6 November 2016, a group of police agents and a crowd of Muslims attacked local Christians, mostly ethnic Santal Catholics, over a land dispute.

    The clash caused the death of three Christians and the wounding of about 30 people, including nine agents.

    Some witnesses said the police had arrest warrants for about 300 Santals, who fled to avoid incarceration. Others defended themselves with bows and arrows, wounding some agents. Tribal homes were searched and looted.

    Sebastian Hembrom, a Catholic Santal who is a member of the Mariampur Church, spoke to AsiaNews about the incident.

    "Criminals attacked us with the help of the police and seized our lands,” he said. “A year later, the police have not yet completed their investigation. We see no progress, and we are worried. We have demanded justice and our land restored. We also want security."

    Fr Shimson Marandi, also an ethnic Santal and parish priest in Mariampur, noted that Christians are concerned "because we are persecuted. We did not get justice, much less our lands back. We live in fear."

    The greatest concern, he added, "stems from the fact that if we do not get justice, the attackers could be encouraged to carry out more attacks."

    The priest said that more than 1,500 huts were burnt and the properties of the residents stolen.

    Investigations have led to charges against 33 people, including a local politician and chairman of the sub-district of Sapmara Union. However, only three people were arrested, then released on bail.

    According to Anwar Hossian Migha, a police officer, the reason behind the delay is due to "the time needed to investigate. The victims were unable to provide adequate evidence."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    bangladesh
    gaibandhasantal
    christians
    tribals
    attack
    land grab
    police
    muslims
    protest











    See also



    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.