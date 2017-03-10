03 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/03/2017, 10.01

    CHINA-NORTH KOREA

    North Korean workers leave China because of UN sanctions



    Clamp down on renewal and issuance of visas. Companies closed within 120 days. There are 100,000 North Koreans working abroad.

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - More and more North Korean workers are being forced to leave China following the sanctions imposed by the UN on 12 September. Beijing has announced the closure of all North Korean companies and joint ventures within 120 days, and a clamp down on the issuance and renewal of visas.

    As of September 12, China imposed a blockade on visa extensions and enforced restrictions on issuing new ones. The closure resulted in the departure of about 2,600 North Koreans from the northeastern provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang alone, where workers are employed in the fishing industry. A photo showing hundreds of North Korean women waiting for repatriation is circulating on WeChat, a widespread messaging application in China.

    It is estimated that at least 100,000 North Korean workers reside outside the country of origin to earn strong currency, for an annual total of remittance estimated at around US $ 500 million. The Beijing position, the historical ally of Pyongyang, represents a decisive step in the pressures against Kim Jong-un's regime, whose missile tests have been defined by the UN as a "global threat".
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    north korea
    pechino
    workers migrants
    north korea
    economy
    sanctions











    See also

    05/04/2017 09:31:00 NORTH KOREA
    Pyongyang carries out new missile test, on the eve of Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

    This morning’s launch aimed at provoking greater disaccord between China and the United States. The medium-range missile launched from Sinpo landed in the Sea of ​​Japan. Beijing does not want the fall of Kim Jong-un, or the unification of the two Koreas.

     



    11/10/2006 NORTH KOREA  SOUTH KOREA
    Pyongyang threatens UN, sanctions mean war
    Tokyo and Washington adopt unilateral measures against Pyongyang; both want use of force included in any UN sanctions. Beijing calls for calm but agrees to a tough response. Seoul dithers.

    14/02/2017 10:21:00 UN-NORTH KOREA
    UN, China and Russia condemn Pyongyang missile tests

    The UN secretary general’s condemnation and an invitation to China and the US to work together. Beijing and Moscow ask to avoid "provocative" moves such as joint military exercises and missile Thaad system. Even the Korean bishops opposed to Thaad.

     



    23/07/2010 US-NORTH KOREA
    Clinton seeks ASEAN support for sanctions against North Korea
    The U.S. Secretary of State, at the organization’s meeting in Hanoi asks them to help Pyongyang to "take the decisions that need to be taken." North Korea demands the suspension of announced joint US-South Korea naval exercises.

    11/02/2005 NORTH KOREA
    Pyongyang threatens and executes




    Editor's choices
    SYRIA
    Catechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence



    Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.


    CHINA
    What is Xi Jinping thought?

    Willy Wo-Lap Lam

    At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.