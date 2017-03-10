|
|
» 10/03/2017, 10.01
CHINA-NORTH KOREA
North Korean workers leave China because of UN sanctions
Clamp down on renewal and issuance of visas. Companies closed within 120 days. There are 100,000 North Koreans working abroad.
See also
05/04/2017 09:31:00 NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang carries out new missile test, on the eve of Xi Jinping and Donald Trump
This morning’s launch aimed at provoking greater disaccord between China and the United States. The medium-range missile launched from Sinpo landed in the Sea of Japan. Beijing does not want the fall of Kim Jong-un, or the unification of the two Koreas.
11/10/2006 NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA
Pyongyang threatens UN, sanctions mean war
Tokyo and Washington adopt unilateral measures against Pyongyang; both want use of force included in any UN sanctions. Beijing calls for calm but agrees to a tough response. Seoul dithers.
14/02/2017 10:21:00 UN-NORTH KOREA
UN, China and Russia condemn Pyongyang missile tests
The UN secretary general’s condemnation and an invitation to China and the US to work together. Beijing and Moscow ask to avoid "provocative" moves such as joint military exercises and missile Thaad system. Even the Korean bishops opposed to Thaad.
23/07/2010 US-NORTH KOREA
Clinton seeks ASEAN support for sanctions against North Korea
The U.S. Secretary of State, at the organization’s meeting in Hanoi asks them to help Pyongyang to "take the decisions that need to be taken." North Korea demands the suspension of announced joint US-South Korea naval exercises.
11/02/2005 NORTH KOREA
Pyongyang threatens and executes
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
26/09/2017 VATICAN
27/09/2017 CHINA
26/09/2017 SYRIA
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®