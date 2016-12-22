|
CHINA - VATICAN
Wang Zhicheng
Official and underground priests unsatisfied with Assembly and participating bishops
The emphasis on "independence" and "autonomy" does not bode well for dialogue between China and the Vatican. The Religious Affairs Bureau asks the Holy See for "flexibility and pragmatism." The Assembly is like a theater in which all the scripts are already written. The participating bishops confuse the red of their skullcaps - the blood of the martyrs - with the red of the regime's ideology.
|
