

» 02/02/2017, 09.31



US-KOREA-JAPAN Pentagon chief at war with Kim Jong-un and to improve the US economy



North Korea is the last stages of developing intercontinental missile capabilities that could also target the United States. South Korea and Japan are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. Trump threatens to abandon the alliance with Tokyo and Seoul if they do not pay more for defense. Mattis and Trump want to boost US arsenal. The US defense, the most powerful and expensive in the world, has an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.



Washington (AsiaNews) - The Pentagon chief, Jim Mattis, has chosen South Korea and Japan as the destination of his first official visit. He left yesterday first for Seoul and then Tokyo, where he wants to strengthen the alliance in the fight against North Korea.



Pyongyang and its leader Kim Jong-un is a much debated topic in the US, since Kim used his New Year address to announce that his country is the last stages of having launch capabilities for intercontinental missiles They may also reach the United States. It is still unclear if the North Korean threat is real. Some experts say Pyongyang will be able to have a nuclear weapon that can strike the US within 10 years. During his election campaign, President Donald Trump often mentioned the possibility of striking Pyongyang, but also expressed the idea of ​​a possible meeting over a plate of hamburgers. For Trump, China, which is the greatest ally of North Korea, should do much more to convince Kim to desist from its nuclear program.



Mattis’ journey wants to reassure the two allied countries, which are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. They are home to 80 thousand US troops. But it is likely that they will have to "reassure" the United States in terms of increased military spending. During his campaign, Trump complained that the defense treaties with them are disadvantageous for the US and that his country would leave the alliance if Tokyo and Seoul did not cover more costs.



The economic dimension of the trip and the US defense ranks first. Just yesterday Mattis revealed initial plans for a US military arsenal growth. Trump also promised a "great reconstruction" of the US military services, and last week he signed executive orders to increase the number of aircraft, ships and resources for the Pentagon.



The US defense is already the most powerful and the most expensive in the world, with bases all over the planet, an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.



After the withdrawal of most US troops from Iraq and Afghanistan, the Obama administration had reduced the Pentagon budget, but Republicans have often stressed that the cuts were too severe and are likely to weaken the US defense, especially in front of Russia and China’s military escalation. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pentagon chief at war with Kim Jong-un and to improve the US economy East Asia China Japan North Korea South Korea Nord America

North Korea is the last stages of developing intercontinental missile capabilities that could also target the United States. South Korea and Japan are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. Trump threatens to abandon the alliance with Tokyo and Seoul if they do not pay more for defense. Mattis and Trump want to boost US arsenal. The US defense, the most powerful and expensive in the world, has an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.







: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

18/05/2016 09:26:00 UNITED STATES - NORTH KOREA

Donald Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un

The American billionaire, and probable Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, said: " I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him,”. Discussions on hypothetical summit on Pyongyang's nuclear program and the relations with China: "I would put enormous pressure on Beijing. We have immense power from the economic point of view ". His challenger, Hillary Clinton, replicates: "He has a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen."



12/03/2009 KOREA

Pyongyang: satellite launch “imminent”

The North’s communist regime reiterates its’ intention to push ahead with its spatial experiment. The launch should take place between April 4th and 8th. Seoul and Washington maintain it is a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The US government threatens fresh sanctions at the UN Security Council. Kim Jong-un is not among the 687 new North Korean parliamentarians.



02/11/2006 north korea  south korea

Pyongyang to resume talks but on its own terms

In exchange for resuming talks, Kim Jong-il's Stalinist regime expects US sanctions to be lifted and humanitarian aid to start flowing again. International community stresses that is not likely.



19/03/2009 KOREA – UNITED STATES

Pyongyang arrests two US journalists who filmed along the North Korean border

The arrest took place on March 17th. Border guards made an incursion onto Chinese territory to block the two women. Another source reports only one arrest: the journalist “accidentally” entered North Korean territory. US diplomacy hard at work to gain her release.



12/02/2005 NORTH KOREA - US

Pyongyang's actions are a plea to the US to save the Communist regime









