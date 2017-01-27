|
US-KOREA-JAPAN
Pentagon chief at war with Kim Jong-un and to improve the US economy
North Korea is the last stages of developing intercontinental missile capabilities that could also target the United States. South Korea and Japan are already under the threat of North Korean missiles. Trump threatens to abandon the alliance with Tokyo and Seoul if they do not pay more for defense. Mattis and Trump want to boost US arsenal. The US defense, the most powerful and expensive in the world, has an annual budget of over $ 600 billion and around 1.3 million active soldiers.
See also
18/05/2016 09:26:00 UNITED STATES - NORTH KOREA
Donald Trump open to meeting Kim Jong-un
The American billionaire, and probable Republican candidate in the upcoming US presidential elections, said: " I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him,”. Discussions on hypothetical summit on Pyongyang's nuclear program and the relations with China: "I would put enormous pressure on Beijing. We have immense power from the economic point of view ". His challenger, Hillary Clinton, replicates: "He has a bizarre fascination with foreign strongmen."
12/03/2009 KOREA
Pyongyang: satellite launch “imminent”
The North’s communist regime reiterates its’ intention to push ahead with its spatial experiment. The launch should take place between April 4th and 8th. Seoul and Washington maintain it is a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The US government threatens fresh sanctions at the UN Security Council. Kim Jong-un is not among the 687 new North Korean parliamentarians.
02/11/2006 north korea south korea
Pyongyang to resume talks but on its own terms
In exchange for resuming talks, Kim Jong-il's Stalinist regime expects US sanctions to be lifted and humanitarian aid to start flowing again. International community stresses that is not likely.
19/03/2009 KOREA – UNITED STATES
Pyongyang arrests two US journalists who filmed along the North Korean border
The arrest took place on March 17th. Border guards made an incursion onto Chinese territory to block the two women. Another source reports only one arrest: the journalist “accidentally” entered North Korean territory. US diplomacy hard at work to gain her release.
12/02/2005 NORTH KOREA - US
Pyongyang's actions are a plea to the US to save the Communist regime
|
