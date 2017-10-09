

» 10/15/2017, 15.04



VATICAN Pope: 35 new saints, people who have said yes to God with their lives



They are mostly martyrs and related to Latin America, witnesses of the Gospel "to the end". The wedding guests in the Gospel story "are all of us". "The Lord desires us, seeks and invites us, and we does not content Himself with our fulfilling our duties and observing His laws, but wants with us to have a true communion of life, a relationship of dialogue, trust and forgiveness" . Vatican City (AsiaNews) - The Catholic Church has 35 new saints, people, said Pope Francis during the canonization rite, who "did not say yes to the love of God" just in words and for a while, but with their life and to the end. " The new saints are mostly martyrs and related to Latin America.

The greatest number of martyrs are in Brazil. Here, in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Portuguese missionaries arrived in 1597 . In the following decades, with the arrival of Dutch Calvinist religion the persecution of Catholics began. It is in this context that two episodes occurred. On July 16, 1645, in Cunhaú, while Father André de Soveral celebrated Mass, Dutch soldiers broke into the chapel and massacred the faithful. The second, October 3 of the same year, when Natal's Catholics were captured and together with their parish priest, Father Ambrósio Francisco Ferro, were mutilated and left to die.

Instead Cristoforo, Antonio and Juan, teenagers killed in 1527 and 1529 are Mexicans and considered the protomarters of the entire American continent. Cristoforo was killed by his father contrary to the young man's attempt to bring the Gospel among family members and acquaintances. Antonio and Juan, accompanying a missionary on his travels, were shot dead by a group of Indians.

Faustino Míguez is Spanish on the other hand. Born in Galicia on March 25, 1831 he was dedicated to the education of children and founded the Calasanzio Institute, Daughters of the Divine Pastor for the education of little girls. He died on March 8, 1925, at the age of 94 in Getafe.

The last saint is Italian: Angelo da Acri, Luca Antonio Falcone who was born in Acri (Cosenza) on 19 October 1669. Friar Minor of the Capuchins he was an untiring preacher who traveled to Calabria and southern Italy, giving spiritual exercises and popular missions. He also spent many hours in the confessional never tiring of listening to sinners. In Acri, a great Shrine keeps its body.

They are the ones who, in the Pope's words, have accepted the invitation and dressed in the bridal gown. Francis spoke to the 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square - including hundreds of priests - of the Gospel that "tells us of the Kingdom of God describing it as a wedding party (cf. Mt 22: 1-14). Jesus. The parable makes no mention of the bride, but only of the guests who were invited and expected, and those who wore the wedding garments. We are those guests, because the Lord wants “to celebrate the wedding” with us. The wedding inaugurates a lifelong fellowship, the communion God wants to enjoy with all of us. Our relationship with him, then, has to be more than that of devoted subjects with their king, faithful servants with their master, or dedicated students with their teacher. It is above all the relationship of a beloved bride with her bridegroom. In other words, the Lord wants us, he goes out to seek us and he invites us. For him, it is not enough that we should do our duty and obey his laws. He desires a true communion of life with us, a relationship based on dialogue, trust and forgiveness." The Christian life, a love story with God

"Such is the Christian life, a love story with God. The Lord freely takes the initiative and no one can claim to be the only one invited. No one has a better seat than anyone else, for all enjoy God’s favour. The Christian life is always born and reborn of this tender, special and privileged love. We can ask ourselves if at least once a day we tell the Lord that we love him; if we remember, among everything else we say, to tell him daily, “Lord, I love you; you are my life”. Because once love is lost, the Christian life becomes empty. It becomes a body without a soul, an impossible ethic, a collection of rules and laws to obey for no good reason. The God of life, however, awaits a response of life. The Lord of love awaits a response of love. Speaking to one of the Churches in the Book of Revelation, God makes an explicit reproach: “You have abandoned your first love” (cf. Rev 2:4). This is the danger – a Christian life that becomes routine, content with “normality”, without drive or enthusiasm, and with a short memory. Instead, let us fan into flame the memory of our first love. We are the beloved, the guests at the wedding, and our life is a gift, because every day is a wonderful opportunity to respond to God’s invitation."

"The Gospel, however, warns us that the invitation can be refused. Many of the invited guests said no, because they were caught up in their own affairs. “They made light of it and went off, one to his farm, another to his business” (Mt 22:5). Each was concerned with his own affairs; this is the key to understanding why they refused the invitation. The guests did not think that the wedding feast would be dreary or boring; they simply “made light of it”. They were caught up in their own affairs. They were more interested in having something rather than in risking something, as love demands. This is how love grows cold, not out of malice but out of a preference for what is our own: our security, our self-affirmation, our comfort… We settle into the easy chair of profits, pleasures, or a hobby that brings us some happiness. And we end up aging badly and quickly, because we grow old inside. When our hearts do not expand, they become closed in on themselves. When everything depends on me – on what I like, on what serves me best, on what I want – then I become harsh and unbending. I lash out at people for no reason, like the guests in the Gospel, who treated shamefully and ultimately killed (cf. v. 6) those sent to deliver the invitation, simply because they were bothering them." "The Gospel asks us, then, where we stand: with ourselves or with God? Because God is the opposite of selfishness, of self-absorption. The Gospel tells us that, even before constant rejection and indifference on the part of those whom he invites, God does not cancel the wedding feast. He does not give up, but continues to invite. When he hears a “no”, he does not close the door, but broadens the invitation. In the face of wrongs, he responds with an even greater love. When we are hurt by the unfair treatment of others or their rejection, we frequently harbour grudges and resentment. God on the other hand, while hurt by our “no”, tries again; he keeps doing good even for those who do evil. Because this is what love does. Because this is the only way that evil is defeated. Today our God, who never abandons hope, tells us to do what he does, to live in true love, to overcome resignation and the whims of our peevish and lazy selves". "There is one last idea that the Gospel emphasizes: the mandatory garment of the invited guests. It is not enough to respond just once to the invitation, simply to say “yes” and then do nothing else. Day by day, we have to put on the wedding garment, the “habit” of practising love. We cannot say, “Lord, Lord”, without experiencing and putting into practice God’s will (cf. Mt 7:21). We need to put on God’s love and to renew our choice for him daily. The Saints who were canonized today, and especially the many martyrs, point the way. They did not say a fleeting “yes” to love; they said they “yes” with their lives and to the very end. The robe they wore daily was the love of Jesus, that “mad” love that loved us to the end and offered his forgiveness and his robe to those who crucified him. At baptism we received a white robe, the wedding garment for God. Let us ask him, through the intercession of the saints, our brothers and sisters, for the grace to decide daily to put on this garment and to keep it spotless. How can we do this? Above all, by approaching the Lord fearlessly in order to receive his forgiveness. This is the one step that counts, for entering into the wedding hall to celebrate with him the feast of love". e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope: 35 new saints, people who have said yes to God with their lives Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

They are mostly martyrs and related to Latin America, witnesses of the Gospel "to the end". The wedding guests in the Gospel story "are all of us". "The Lord desires us, seeks and invites us, and we does not content Himself with our fulfilling our duties and observing His laws, but wants with us to have a true communion of life, a relationship of dialogue, trust and forgiveness" .



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

17/01/2016 15:02:00 VATICAN

Pope: At Cana, Jesus is neither “judge” nor “commander” but "saviour of humanity"

Pope Francis greeted pilgrims from various ethnic backgrounds who came to celebrate the Jubilee of migrants. The Holy Father thanked the inmates at Opera Prison for giving him hosts they made. He mentioned and called to pray for the victims of attacks in Indonesia and Burkina Faso. Jesus is "the one who responds to the expectations and promises of joy that dwell in the heart of each of us."



11/10/2009 VATICAN

Pope: Five new saints, living the Gospel going against the trend

Benedict XVI canonised a missionary “apostle of lepers”, also died of leprosy, a Polish bishop who suffered exile, a Cistercian oblate, from a wealthy family, who died aged 26, a tireless Dominican preacher to the people, the founder of the Little Sisters of the Poor, who cared for the abandoned elderly. All of them gave their lives "without calculation or human profit, with unreserved confidence in God." During the Angelus from in front of the Basilica, a salute to the survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear attacks.



16/06/2013 VATICAN

Pope: the Gospel of life is not replacing God with idols of our time, children with selfishness

An immense crowd participates in the Mass celebrated by Francis in the day dedicated to Evangelium Vitae in this Year of Faith is. "Often the man does not choose life, does not accept the 'Gospel of life'," which brings true freedom, but "is guided by ideologies and a logic that block life, which do not respect it, because they are dictated by selfishness, self-interest, by profit, power, pleasure and not by love, seeking the good of others. "



23/08/2015 VATICAN

Pope: Who is Jesus for me? Answer in the silence of our heart. Appeal for peace in Ukraine

Three times at the Angelus Sunday, Pope Francis calls on people to ask themselves "Who is Jesus for me?". "Everything we have in the world does not satisfy our hunger for the infinite. We need Jesus. " Fidelity to God is "fidelity to a person ... And this person is Jesus." Appeal for peace in eastern Ukraine.



01/02/2015 VATICAN

Pope: The Gospel changes our lives when we let ourselves be transformed by the Word of God

Before the Angelus prayer, Francis noted how Jesus "did not postpone, once in Capernaum, the proclamation of the Good News. His main concern was to communicate the Word of God. [. . .] Read every day a passage from the Gospel, bring it with you always. It can change the heart." On 6 June, the pope will be in Sarajevo: "I ask you to pray even now for those dear people." May the Day for Life "help a new humanism: the humanism of solidarity."







