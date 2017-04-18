|
VATICAN
Pope: Our mission is 'to go where Jesus is not known or where Jesus is persecuted'
On St. Mark's Day, Pope Francis emphasizes the urgency of announcing the Gospel "on the road, never sitting still" without looking for "life insurance". The style of proclamation is humility. "The proclamation of the Gospel if it is true, suffers temptation." But "He works with us."
See also
10/12/2008 VATICAN
Pope: without solidarity, the Eucharist is "abused"
In order to be part of the new beginning of history marked by Jesus, proclamation and the sacraments are necessary. In mission, it is ultimately God who speaks. Baptism is not a "cosmetic operation," but "death and resurrection." Marriage is "a union made indissoluble by grace."
05/09/2015 VATICAN
Pope: Parish Cells, instruments of mission and proclamation
The Pope meets with groups, spread throughout the world, and encourages them: "A key part of evangelization is acceptance, because it is one of the first signs of communion that we are called to witness from having encountered Christ in our lives ". The Eucharist is "the heart of this mission."
10/01/2007 VATICAN
Pope: persecution always gives impetus to faith
At the general audience, Benedict XVI evoked the first martyr Stephen whose story teaches that charity is inseparable from proclamation of the Gospel. The memory of the institution of the diaconate is linked to him too.
09/03/2008 VATICAN
Pope: Israelis and Palestinians must stop the violence in the Holy Land
At the Angelus, Benedict XVI also recalls the kidnapping of Archbishop Rahho. This morning, among the young people at the Centro San Lorenzo, commenting on the resurrection of Lazarus, the pope spoke of the hope and faith that the gesture of Jesus is intended to produce, today as then.
23/01/2010 VATICAN
Pope: Internet, an instrument for the proclamation of Christ
“The Priest and Pastoral Ministry in a Digital World: New Media at the Service of the Word”, is the theme of the Pope’s Message on the occasion of the World Communications Day, released today and addressed especially to the priests. Through the use of internet priests and faithful can help non believer to discover the signs of God presence in the word. The web is a modern "Court of the Gentiles" of the Temple of Jerusalem.
|
