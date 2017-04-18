

» 04/25/2017, 12.34



VATICAN Pope: Our mission is 'to go where Jesus is not known or where Jesus is persecuted'



On St. Mark's Day, Pope Francis emphasizes the urgency of announcing the Gospel "on the road, never sitting still" without looking for "life insurance". The style of proclamation is humility. "The proclamation of the Gospel if it is true, suffers temptation." But "He works with us." Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "Going where Jesus is not known or where Jesus is persecuted or where Jesus is disfigured": this is the mission of Christians who proclaim the Gospel "always on the road, never sitting still" and without looking for "'life insurance". This is what Pope Francis emphasized in today's Mass at the Santa Marta, on the occasion of Saint Mark's Day. Jesus gave His disciples a mission: to proclaim the Gospel, “to not remain in Jerusalem, but to go out to proclaim the Good News to all. In his homily, Pope Francis reflected on passage from the Gospel of St Mark, which relates the story of the Great Commission. He said “the Gospel is always proclaimed on the journey, never seated, always on the journey.” Christians, the Pope said, need “to go out where Jesus is not known, or where Jesus is persecuted, or where Jesus is disfigured, to proclaim the true Gospel”: “To go out in order to proclaim. And, also, in this going out there is life, the life of the preacher is played out. He is not safe; there are no life insurance policies for preachers. And if a preacher seeks a life insurance policy, he is not a true preacher of the Gospel: He doesn’t go out, he stays in place, safe. So, first of all: Go, go out. The Gospel, the proclamation of Jesus Christ, goes forth, always; on a journey, always. On a physical journey, on a spiritual journey, on a journey of suffering: we think of the proclamation of the Gospel that leads to so many wounded people – so many wounded people! – who offer their sufferings for the Church, for the Christians. But they always go out of themselves.” But what is “the style of this proclamation?” the Pope asked. “Saint Peter, who was St Mark’s teacher, was perfectly clear in his description of this style”: “The Gospel must be announced in humility, because the Son of God humbled Himself, annihilated Himself.” This, the Pope said, “is the style of God”; there is no other. “The proclamation of the Gospel,” he said, “is not a carnival, a party.” This is “not the proclamation of the Gospel.” The Gospel, the Pope said, “cannot be announced with human power, cannot be proclaimed with human power, cannot be proclaimed with the spirit of climbing and advancement.” “This is not the Gospel.” All of us, then, are called to vest themselves with “humility, one towards another,” because “God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble”: “And why is this humility necessary? Precisely because we carry forward a proclamation of humiliation – of glory, but through humility. And the proclamation of the Gospel undergoes temptation: the temptation of power, the temptation of pride, the temptation of worldliness, of so many kinds of worldliness that they bring preaching or to speaking; because he does not preach a watered down Gospel, without strength, a Gospel without Christ crucified and risen. And for this reason St Peter says: ‘Be vigilant, be vigilant, be vigilant… Your enemy the Devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, steadfast in faith, knowing that your brothers and sisters throughout the world undergo the same sufferings.’ The proclamation of the Gospel, if it is true, undergoes temptation." Pope Francis said that if a Christian says he is proclaiming the Gospel “but is never tempted,” it means that “the devil is not worried,” because “we are preaching something useless.” For this reason, the Pope continued, “in true preaching there is always some temptation, and also some persecution.” He said that when we are suffering, the Lord is there “to restore us, to give us strength, because that is what Jesus promised when He sent the Apostles”: “The Lord will be there to comfort us, to give us the strength to go forward, because He works with us if we are faithful to the proclamation of the Gospel, if we go out of ourselves to preach Christ crucified, a scandal and a folly, and if we do this with a style of humility, of true humility. May the Lord grant us this grace, as baptized people, all of us, to take the path of evangelization with humility, with confidence in Him, announcing the true Gospel: ‘The Word is come in the flesh.’ The Word of God is come in the flesh. And this is a folly, it is a scandal; but doing it with the understanding that the Lord is at our side, He works with us, and He confirms our work.” e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope: Our mission is 'to go where Jesus is not known or where Jesus is persecuted' Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

On St. Mark's Day, Pope Francis emphasizes the urgency of announcing the Gospel "on the road, never sitting still" without looking for "life insurance". The style of proclamation is humility. "The proclamation of the Gospel if it is true, suffers temptation." But "He works with us."



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

10/12/2008 VATICAN

Pope: without solidarity, the Eucharist is "abused"

In order to be part of the new beginning of history marked by Jesus, proclamation and the sacraments are necessary. In mission, it is ultimately God who speaks. Baptism is not a "cosmetic operation," but "death and resurrection." Marriage is "a union made indissoluble by grace."



05/09/2015 VATICAN

Pope: Parish Cells, instruments of mission and proclamation

The Pope meets with groups, spread throughout the world, and encourages them: "A key part of evangelization is acceptance, because it is one of the first signs of communion that we are called to witness from having encountered Christ in our lives ". The Eucharist is "the heart of this mission."



10/01/2007 VATICAN

Pope: persecution always gives impetus to faith

At the general audience, Benedict XVI evoked the first martyr Stephen whose story teaches that charity is inseparable from proclamation of the Gospel. The memory of the institution of the diaconate is linked to him too.



09/03/2008 VATICAN

Pope: Israelis and Palestinians must stop the violence in the Holy Land

At the Angelus, Benedict XVI also recalls the kidnapping of Archbishop Rahho. This morning, among the young people at the Centro San Lorenzo, commenting on the resurrection of Lazarus, the pope spoke of the hope and faith that the gesture of Jesus is intended to produce, today as then.



23/01/2010 VATICAN

Pope: Internet, an instrument for the proclamation of Christ

“The Priest and Pastoral Ministry in a Digital World: New Media at the Service of the Word”, is the theme of the Pope’s Message on the occasion of the World Communications Day, released today and addressed especially to the priests. Through the use of internet priests and faithful can help non believer to discover the signs of God presence in the word. The web is a modern "Court of the Gentiles" of the Temple of Jerusalem.







