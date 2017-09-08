|
|
» 09/13/2017, 11.39
VATICAN
Pope: Trip to Colombia to bless the reconciliation effort
"A country with strong Christian roots, but where" it is evident that the evil one wanted to divide the people to destroy the work of God. " "Peace is also founded, and perhaps above all, on the blood of many witnesses of love, truth, justice, and even true martyrs, killed for faith," such as Bishop Jesús Emilio Jaramillo Monsalve, and Pedro María Ramírez Ramos, a priest, beatified in Villavicencio ".
See also
08/09/2017 21:06:00 VATICAN – COLOMBIA
Pope in Colombia: Reconciliation means opening a door, not legitimising injustices
Francis travelled to Villavicencio for a visit centred on national reconciliation. During his stay, he beatified a bishop and a priest killed "in hatred of the faith". “In communities where we are still weighed down with patriarchal and chauvinistic customs, it is good to note that the Gospel begins by highlighting women who were influential and made history.”
08/09/2017 01:32:00 VATICAN - COLOMBIA
Pope tells Colombia to open its heart as the People of God and be reconciled
At Parque Las Malocas, in the presence of the victims of violence, military, police and ex-guerrillas, Pope Francis celebrated the Great Meeting for National Reconciliation. Some victims and two former guerrilla fighters related their testimonies. The land of Colombia is "sacred ground” because it was "watered by the blood of thousands of innocent victims and by the heart-breaking sorrow of their families and friends.”
07/09/2017 18:39:00 VATICAN – COLOMBIA
Pope in Colombia: Reconciliation is based on the rule of law and forgiveness
In his first meeting in the South American country, Francis calls for the inclusion of all citizens, especially the weak, as well as the protection of the family, life and nature. “Just laws are needed” to “help overcome the conflicts that have torn apart this nation for decades; laws are required which are not born from the pragmatic need to order society but rather arise from the desire to resolve the structural causes of poverty that lead to exclusion and violence.”
06/09/2017 15:10:00 VATICAN – COLOMBIA
Pope arrives in Colombia tonight to support reconciliation
Pope today tweeted, “Dear Friends, please pray for me and all of Colombia, where I will be travelling for a journey dedicated to reconciliation and peace.” His difficult trip includes several stages.
07/09/2017 22:47:00 VATICAN – COLOMBIA
Pope in Colombia: bishops must talk about freedom, as pastors, not as politicians
Colombia’s bishops must be in the frontline to “touch the wounded flesh” of their country and people to help them overcome the violence and the inequality that underlie the weakness of so many families and young people threatened ‘by spiritual emptiness and seeking to escape through drug use, frivolous lifestyles and a rebellious spirit.”
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
TOP10
11/09/2017 CHINA-VATICAN
12/09/2017 YEMEN - INDIA
11/09/2017 VATICAN-COLOMBIA
13/09/2017 VATICAN-OMAN
12/09/2017 VIETNAM
09/09/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
08/09/2017 IRAQ " MIDDLE EAST
11/09/2017 MYANMAR
08/09/2017 VATICAN " COLOMBIA
08/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®