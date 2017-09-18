|
|
» 09/24/2017, 13.35
VATICAN
Pope: there are no unemployed in the Kingdom of God
During the Angelus, Pope Francis explained the parable of the day workers called up at different times but paid the same remuneration. "Jesus wants to open our hearts to the logic of the love of the Father, which is free and generous.” US missionary Stanley Francis Rother, killed in 1981 by death squads in Guatemala, is beatified.
See also
13/10/2013 VATICAN
Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "
05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA
Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope
" Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "
15/01/2015 VATICAN
Pope: freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but faiths have the right not to be ridiculed
During his meeting with journalists on the plane to the Philippines, Francis called "killing in the name of God" an "aberration". Speaking about a possible attack against him, he said he feared more for the safety of people who come to meet him than for himself; instead, he faces risk with "a good dose of unawareness." In June or July, he is expected to issue an encyclical on the environment. In the Philippines, "The crux of the message will be the poor," especially in support for the victims of typhoon Yolanda.
04/05/2009 THAILAND
Chiang Mai celebrates ordination of Mgr Arphonrat
The new bishop replaces 74-year-old Mgr Surasarang who resigned for health reasons. The ceremony was presided by the archbishop of Bangkok with 5,000 participants from across the country, including some in traditional dress from the northern highlands. A Buddhist leader sends his best wishes to the new bishop, hoping for joint efforts at promoting harmony among the faithful.
27/06/2016 18:12:00 ARMENIA – VATICAN
Francis’s visit and the mission entrusted to the Armenian people
The pope did not waver from calling evil by its name, recognising the right of the Armenian people to remember. However, remembrance can no longer be an end in itself; it must become the vocation of the Armenian people and Diaspora. Armenians must become ambassadors and a bridge between cultures they met after the genocide, working for peace and religious coexistence. A Diaspora Armenian writes.
|
Editor's choices
JAPAN - VATICANArchbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
The bishop of Niigata and President of Caritas Japan comments on yesterday’s papal message sent to the bishops of Japan. The journey stages of Card. Filoni, which will also touch Fukushima. The question of the relationship with the Neocatechumenal Way is still "unresolved".
VATICAN - JAPANPope to Japanese Bishops: Be the salt and light of society, even going against the trends
During the pastoral visit of Card. Fernando Filoni, Prefect of Propaganda Fide, to the Land of the Rising Sun, Pope Francis urges the bishops and the Japanese Church to renew their missionary commitment to society, marked by suicides, divorces, religious formalism, material and spiritual poverty. The request to collaborate with ecclesial movements, perhaps in memory of the controversy with the Neocatechumenal Way.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
18/09/2017 JAPAN - VATICAN
Archbishop Kikuchi: In tune with the Pope and Card. Filoni for mission in Japan
Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
18/09/2017 VATICAN - JAPAN
18/09/2017 PHILIPPINES
Marawi: Fr. Chito, free after 4 months
Santosh Digal
21/09/2017 VATICAN
19/09/2017 MYANMAR
19/09/2017 IRAQ
18/09/2017 SRI LANKA
‘Open Mosque Day’ in Colombo to bridge gap between Muslims and others
Melani Manel Perera
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®