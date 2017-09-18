

» 09/24/2017, 13.35



VATICAN Pope: there are no unemployed in the Kingdom of God



During the Angelus, Pope Francis explained the parable of the day workers called up at different times but paid the same remuneration. "Jesus wants to open our hearts to the logic of the love of the Father, which is free and generous.” US missionary Stanley Francis Rother, killed in 1981 by death squads in Guatemala, is beatified. Vatican City (AsiaNews) – "In the Kingdom of God there are no unemployed. Everyone is called to do their part; and for everyone in the end there will be the reward that comes from divine justice - not human [justice], for our good fortune! – that is, the salvation that Jesus Christ has acquired for us with His death and resurrection. A salvation that is not deserved, but given. Salvation is free for "the last will be first, and the first will be last," said Pope Francis as he explained today’s Gospel (Mt 20:1-16, 25th Sunday Liturgical Year A) to pilgrims in St Peter's Square before the Angelus. The evangelical page relates the parable of the landowner who at different times of the day looks for labourers to employ in his vineyard and at the end of the day gives everyone the same pay, even to those who worked only an hour. "In fact, the landowner’s ‘injustice’ is used to provoke, in those listening to the parable, a move to the next level, because here Jesus does not want to talk about the problem of work and the proper wage, but about the Kingdom of God!" "With this parable, Jesus wants to open our hearts to the logic of the love of the Father, which is free and generous. It is about letting oneself be amazed and fascinated by God’s ‘thoughts’ and ‘ways’, which, as the prophet Isaiah notes, are not our thoughts or ways (cf. Is 55: 8). Human thoughts are often marked by selfishness and personal gain, and our narrow and tortuous paths are not comparable to the Lord's broad and straight paths. He uses mercy, forgives broadly, is full of generosity and goodness that he pours onto each of us, opens to all boundless territories his love and grace, which alone can give the human heart the fullness of joy." "Jesus wants us to contemplate the look of that landowner: the look with which he sees each of the labourers waiting for work, and he calls them to go to his vineyard. It is a look full of attention, of benevolence; it is a look that calls, invites to get up, to set off on the path, because he wants life for each of us, wants a full, committed life, saved from emptiness and inertia. God who does not exclude anyone, who wants each one to reach his or her fullness." Following the Marian prayer and before the greetings to the various groups present, Francis said that "yesterday, in Oklahoma City (United States of America), Stanley Francis Rother was proclaimed Blessed. The missionary priest was killed in hatred of faith for his work of evangelisation and human promotion in favour of the poorest in Guatemala." In 1968 Fr Rother (1935-1981) was sent as a priest to the mission in Santiago Atitlán, Guatemala, among the Tz'utujil Indians. He was killed by a death squad during the Efraín Ríos Montt regime. "May his heroic example,” said Francis, “help us to be brave witnesses to the Gospel, engaged in favour of the dignity of man." e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope: there are no unemployed in the Kingdom of God Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

During the Angelus, Pope Francis explained the parable of the day workers called up at different times but paid the same remuneration. "Jesus wants to open our hearts to the logic of the love of the Father, which is free and generous.” US missionary Stanley Francis Rother, killed in 1981 by death squads in Guatemala, is beatified.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

13/10/2013 VATICAN

Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima

The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "



05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA

Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope

" Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "



15/01/2015 VATICAN

Pope: freedom of expression is a fundamental right, but faiths have the right not to be ridiculed

During his meeting with journalists on the plane to the Philippines, Francis called "killing in the name of God" an "aberration". Speaking about a possible attack against him, he said he feared more for the safety of people who come to meet him than for himself; instead, he faces risk with "a good dose of unawareness." In June or July, he is expected to issue an encyclical on the environment. In the Philippines, "The crux of the message will be the poor," especially in support for the victims of typhoon Yolanda.



04/05/2009 THAILAND

Chiang Mai celebrates ordination of Mgr Arphonrat

The new bishop replaces 74-year-old Mgr Surasarang who resigned for health reasons. The ceremony was presided by the archbishop of Bangkok with 5,000 participants from across the country, including some in traditional dress from the northern highlands. A Buddhist leader sends his best wishes to the new bishop, hoping for joint efforts at promoting harmony among the faithful.



27/06/2016 18:12:00 ARMENIA – VATICAN

Francis’s visit and the mission entrusted to the Armenian people

The pope did not waver from calling evil by its name, recognising the right of the Armenian people to remember. However, remembrance can no longer be an end in itself; it must become the vocation of the Armenian people and Diaspora. Armenians must become ambassadors and a bridge between cultures they met after the genocide, working for peace and religious coexistence. A Diaspora Armenian writes.







