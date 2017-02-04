|
|
» 02/11/2017, 14.15
VATICAN
Pope Francis sends the archbishop of Warsaw to Medjugorje only for pastoral reasons
The pope wants to understand more the needs of the faithful who come on pilgrimage to Bosnia-Herzegovina. The commission that investigated the authenticity of the apparitions finished its work long ago. Francis often jokes about ‘Our Lady the postwoman’ delivering appearances on command, or the ‘Virgin Mary superstar’ but never explicitly in relation to Medjugorje.
|
|
