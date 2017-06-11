|
» 11/06/2017, 15.12
BANGLADESH - VATICAN
Sumon Corraya
Pope Francis to ordain 16 priests in Dhaka
The ordination ceremony will be on December 1st during the Mass at Suhrawardy Udyan Park. The deacons came from the Major Seminary of the Spirit. A "great gift" to be ordained by the pope.
