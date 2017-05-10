|
|
» 10/05/2017, 16.09
VATICAN
Pope calls for a new alliance between men and women in lieu of the idolatry of self
Francis spoke to the participants of the General Assembly of the Pontifical Academy for Life about the need for a "cultural revolution". For him, "The forms of subordination that have sadly marked the history of women must definitely be abandoned." However, gender theory is not right. The starting point of an alliance between men and women is creation, which “is called to take into its hands the guidance of all society.”
See also
13/10/2013 VATICAN
Pope renews act consecration to Our Lady of Fatima
The three "realities" seen "by looking to Mary ." "God surprises us, God asks us to be faithful, God is our strength." "Do I really let God into my life ? How do I respond to him ?" , “Am I a Christian by fits and starts, or am I a Christian full-time," in front of a "culture of provisional, of the relative" and, finally , do I know how to give " thanks , praise for what the Lord does" because" everything is His gift , He is our strength . "
05/06/2011 VATICAN-CROATIA
Church calls on families to be missionaries in secularised society, says Pope
" Dear families, be courageous! Do not give in to that secularized mentality which proposes living together as a preparation, or even a substitute for marriage! Show by the witness of your lives that it is possible, like Christ, to love without reserve, and do not be afraid to make a commitment to another person!! Dear families, rejoice in fatherhood and motherhood! Openness to life is a sign of openness to the future, confidence in the future, just as respect for the natural moral law frees people, rather than demeaning them!. "
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
02/10/2017 IRAQ
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®