VATICAN
Pope calls for reflection on xenophobic reactions to migrants in Christian countries
Speaking to members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities, Francis said that “it is appropriate to initiate further studies on the remote causes of forced migrations, with the aim of identifying practicable solutions also in the long term”. In universities, welcoming, protecting, promoting, and integrating newcomers are needed in the areas of research, teaching, and social promotion.
