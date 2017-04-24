|
VATICAN
Pope thanks Mary for apostolic journey to Egypt. 150 Years of Catholic Action
At the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis recalls and prays also for the difficult and violent situation in Venezuela. To members of Catholic Action (CA): "" Put yourself in politics, but please in the big politics, in politics with a capital P! ". To young CA members: "Go out to all of the peripheries! Go, and be Church there, with the power of the Holy Ghost."
