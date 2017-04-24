

» 04/30/2017, 12.45



VATICAN Pope thanks Mary for apostolic journey to Egypt. 150 Years of Catholic Action



At the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis recalls and prays also for the difficult and violent situation in Venezuela. To members of Catholic Action (CA): "" Put yourself in politics, but please in the big politics, in politics with a capital P! ". To young CA members: "Go out to all of the peripheries! Go, and be Church there, with the power of the Holy Ghost." Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "We turn to Mary our Mother, with special thanks for the apostolic journey to Egypt that we have just completed. I ask the Lord to bless all the Egyptian people, so welcoming, the Christian and Muslim faithful and authorities; And that peace be granted to that country”, said Pope Francis before leading the recitation of the Regina Caeli prayer from St Peter's Square. The square was crowded by members of the Catholic Action (CA) in Rome to celebrate their 150th anniversary. Prior to the Marian prayer, he also recalled the violence in Venezuela and Macedonia. In particular, in Venezuela there has long been a clash between leader Nicolas Maduro and a large part of the population demanding more democracy and better economic conditions. In protests over the past week recent, 32 people died and there have been many arrests. "As I join the pain of the victims' families, who I assure of my suffrage and prayers, I appeal to the Government and all the members of Venezuelan society to avoid any further form of violence, to respect for human rights and seek negotiated solutions to the serious humanitarian, social, political and economic crisis that is sweeping the population. We entrust the intention of peace, reconciliation and democracy in that dear country to the Blessed Virgin Mary. " Beforehand, Franciso held an audience with Catholic Action, praising its contribution to the mission of the Church in these 150 years of "beautiful and important history, for which you have many reasons to be thankful to the Lord and for which the Church is grateful to you". The pontiff summarized the quality of the CA experience: "It is the story of a people formed by men and women of all ages and states who have bet on the desire to live together with the Lord: great and small , laity and shepherds, together, regardless of their social position, cultural preparation, and place of origin. Faithful lay people who at all times share the search for the ways in which to proclaim the beauty of God's love with their own lives and to contribute, with their commitment and competence, to the construction of a more just, more fraternal, more supportive society ". "As you have over these 150 years, - the Pope urged those present – continue to feel strongly within you the responsibility to caste the good seed of the Gospel into the life of the world through the service of charity, political commitment, educational passion and participation in cultural confrontation ". And he added, "Put yourself in politics, but please in great politics, in politics with a capital P!". "Dear children – he concluded - young and adult Catholic Action: go out to all the peripheries! Go, and be Church there, with the power of the Holy Spirit. e-mail this to a friend Printable version







e-mail this to a friend : Pope thanks Mary for apostolic journey to Egypt. 150 Years of Catholic Action Middle East South Asia Central Asia North Asia South East Asia East Asia South West Asia Afghanistan Armenia Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Myanmar Cambodia China East Timor Georgia India Indonesia Iran Iraq Israel Japan Kazakhstan North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Lebanon Macau Malaysia Mongolia Nepal Oman Pakistan Philippines Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Sri Lanka Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Turkmenistan United Arab Emirates Uzbekistan Vietnam Yemen Palestine Hong Kong Jordan Europe Nord America Sud America Africa

At the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis recalls and prays also for the difficult and violent situation in Venezuela. To members of Catholic Action (CA): "" Put yourself in politics, but please in the big politics, in politics with a capital P! ". To young CA members: "Go out to all of the peripheries! Go, and be Church there, with the power of the Holy Ghost."



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)



































See also

04/05/2008 VATICAN

The pope greets 100,000 from Catholic Action, at an open-air "cenacle"

The most widespread ecclesial association in Italy celebrates the 140th anniversary of its foundation. The Ascension of Jesus to heaven, an anchor for the men of our time. A greeting to the members of the Neocatechumenal Way of Mumbai (India).



08/06/2014 VATICAN

Pope: Pentecost gave birth to a Church that “surprises and unsettles”

At the Regina Caeli, Pope Francis says a Church without surprises is a “weak, sick, Church that needs to be hospitalized and in the intensive care unit”. "The Church of Pentecost is a Church that can never settle with being innocuous and decorative ... Even if this message brings us problems and often leads to martyrdom." "Thanks” for the prayers ahead of the invocation for peace to be held later this evening at the Vatican, together with the Patriarch of Constantinople, Shimon Peres and Mahmoud Abbas.



19/04/2017 14:34:00 EGYPT – TURKEY – VATICAN

Bartholomew and Pope Francis together at Al-Azhar in Egypt

Both will speak at the international conference on peace on 28 April. Al-Azhar Grand Imam el-Tayyib and the Coptic Patriarch Tawadros will also be present. The latter’s community was the victim of attacks on Palm Sunday.



17/04/2016 12:41:00 VATICAN

Pope: Our life is safe in Christ’s hands, we no longer need fear

At the Regina Caeli Francis stresses the importance of listening, as followers, to Christ's words: "An engaging not superficial, listening, to enable a true mutual knowledge". After the Marian prayer, the Pope thanks people for their prayers for his recent visit to Lesbos with Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop Hieronymus: "The unity in the charity of all the disciples of the Lord". The Pope speaks of a young Muslim man whose wife was slain by terrorists because she was a Christian: "She was a martyr, and he was crying so much." A prayer for the victims of the earthquakes in Ecuador and Japan.



28/03/2016 12:29:00 VATICAN

Pope Francis condemns Lahore attack: "Appalling attack, which massacred so many innocent people”

At the Regina Caeli, the Pope denounces the terrorist attack in Pakistan, that killed 72 and wounded 350 "mostly families from the Christian minority." Prayers for the victims and a call on authorities "to make every effort to restore security and tranquility to the population and, in particular, the most vulnerable religious minorities". The joy of Easter is because "life has conquered death." "If Christ is risen, we can look with new eyes and hearts at every event of our lives, even to the most negative”.







