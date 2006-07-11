Aree geografiche
07/01/2019, 13.05
VATICAN
Send to a friend

Pope to lead Mass on 8 July for migrants and those who welcome them

The event will mark the 6th anniversary of Francis’s visit to Lampedusa. The service will be broadcast live by Vatican Media, but the press is not expected to be present inside the Basilica.

Vatican City (AsiaNews) – On 8 July, Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass for migrants "to encourage those who strive every day to support, accompany and welcome migrants and refugees".

In making the announcement, the acting director of the Holy See Press Office, Alessandro Gisotti, noted that the celebration will take place in St Peter's Basilica on the sixth anniversary of Francis's visit to Lampedusa (pictured).

About 250 people will participate in the celebration, including migrants, refugees and those who work to save their lives.

The Pope will lead the service at the Altar of the Chair of Saint Peter. Only the people invited by the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which is organising for the event, will attend.

"The Mass will be broadcast live by Vatican Media, but the press is not expected to be present in the Basilica,” read the note from the Vatican Press Office. “The Holy Father wants this moment to be as intimate as possible, in memory of those who lost their lives fleeing war and poverty and to encourage those who strive every day to support, accompany and welcome migrants and refugees.”

Send to a friend
Printable version
vatican
press office
mass
migrants
refugees
lampedusa
pope francis
anniversary
help
CLOSE X
See also
More migrants drown off Yemen’s coast
11/08/2017 20:05
Fr Federico Lombardi replacing Joaquin Navarro at Vatican Press Office
11/07/2006
Pope: On Card McCarrick the path of truth will be followed
06/10/2018 18:43
Pope talks about the Middle East, the Holy Land and the food crisis with Bush
13/06/2008
Pope: migrants, 'respect for the rights and dignity of all'
06/07/2018 13:31


 