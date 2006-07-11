The event will mark the 6th anniversary of Francis’s visit to Lampedusa. The service will be broadcast live by Vatican Media, but the press is not expected to be present inside the Basilica.

Vatican City (AsiaNews) – On 8 July, Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass for migrants "to encourage those who strive every day to support, accompany and welcome migrants and refugees".

In making the announcement, the acting director of the Holy See Press Office, Alessandro Gisotti, noted that the celebration will take place in St Peter's Basilica on the sixth anniversary of Francis's visit to Lampedusa (pictured).

About 250 people will participate in the celebration, including migrants, refugees and those who work to save their lives.

The Pope will lead the service at the Altar of the Chair of Saint Peter. Only the people invited by the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, which is organising for the event, will attend.

"The Mass will be broadcast live by Vatican Media, but the press is not expected to be present in the Basilica,” read the note from the Vatican Press Office. “The Holy Father wants this moment to be as intimate as possible, in memory of those who lost their lives fleeing war and poverty and to encourage those who strive every day to support, accompany and welcome migrants and refugees.”