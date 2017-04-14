|
|
04/20/2017, 16.21
VATICAN
Pope to proclaim saints young Fatima shepherd children on 13 May
The canonisation will take place during Francis's trip to Portugal. Francisco and Jacinta Marto will be the first children in the history of the Church to be proclaimed saints without being martyrs.
|
