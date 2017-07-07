|
|
» 07/13/2017, 16.47
JAPAN
Protests against Shinzo Abe in major cities
People take to the streets in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka to protest against the anti-conspiracy legislation and demand the prime minister’s resignation. A poll for Asahi Shimbun shows that only a third of the Japanese are in favour of the government. One reason is Abe’s attempt to rewrite the Constitution along less pacifist lines ahead of the 2020 Olympics, ostensibly to prevent terrorist acts.
See also
15/06/2017 18:08:00 JAPAN
Shinzo Abe's anti-terrorism legislation sparks protests over civil liberties restrictions
After three attempts, the Japanese diet approves controversial bill. For the government, the new legislation is needed to ratify the UN treaty aimed at global organised crime and prevent terrorism at the 2020 Olympics. Critics argue that the law restricts freedom and civil rights and has nothing to do with crime or terrorism.
18/06/2011 IRAN
Two Iranian doctors accused of conspiracy awarded prize for HIV treatment
Kamiar and Arash Alaei were arrested in June 2008 for an alleged plot aimed at overthrowing the regime. The eldest is still in prison. They are authors of a care program for people with HIV used globally.
09/05/2011 ASIA
Prices of silver and other commodities herald a new crisis
After rising for years, the price of silver, oil and other commodities has collapsed. This is not a good sign. A new crisis is in the making. In addition to its financial aspects, it involved public debt and an endless depression or hyperinflation. All this is connected to the price of gold and silver, which has been controlled for centuries by various groups, today by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
20/04/2017 13:02:00 INDIA
Demolition of Babri Mosque: Supreme Court incriminates three Bjp leaders
Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti will be tried within four weeks. The sentence will be issued at most within two years. Former Chef Minister of Uttar Pradesh escapes court proceedings thanks to governor immunity. Ram Puniyani: "Hopes of Justice After 25 Years".
27/07/2009 CHINA
China’s plans behind the Xinjiang tragedy
As Beijing launches a ‘Xinjiang’s charm’ campaign to draw tourists back to the region and its old ‘Silk Road’, the father of China’s pro-democracy movement, currently living in exile, says the killing in Xinjiang earlier this month was planned to turn public opinion away from infighting in the Communist Party and China’s campaign to extend its control over petroleum-producing nations in Central Asia and the Middle East.
|
Editor's choices
RUSSIAPeople queue up for kilometres to see the relics of Saint Nicholas, a long wait and sudden joy
Vladimir Rozanskij
Believer can wait up 8-9 hours to kiss the relics of the saint of Bari. On 12 July, it will move to St Petersburg. Waiting and pilgrimage are in the soul of Russian culture.
PHILIPPINESSarah L. Handag, a Muslim educator: 'Education, a tool to fight hatred'
The woman is head of the madrasse educational program in Zamboanga (Mindanao). "Educate hearts, not just minds; Only by educating to religious dialogue we will be able to build bridges between Muslims and Christians. "Ignorance, lack of education, poverty, and politics are the true enemies of today's Islam." Silsilah's experience, the movement founded by Fr. Sebastian D'Ambra: "These stories can inspire other cities."
TOP10
07/07/2017 NEPAL
10/07/2017 INDIA
Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
Nirmala Carvalho
08/07/2017 VATICAN
08/07/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA
08/07/2017 ISRAEL - SYRIA
08/07/2017 LEBANON
11/07/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
07/07/2017 VATICAN
12/07/2017 INDIA " YEMEN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®