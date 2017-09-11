» 09/15/2017, 09.52



KOREA

Pyongyang launches another missile over Japan

An open response to sanctions decided by the UN. Yesterday, North Korea threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States into "ash". Critics of China and Russia who still support the North’s economy. Emergency meeting of the Security Council.

Seoul (AsiaNews) - For the second time in a few weeks, North Korea launched another ballistic missile over Japan. Southern Army sources say the missile reached an altitude of about 770 km and traveled for 3700 km until it landed in the sea around the island of Hokkaido. On August 29, Pyongyang had launched another missile with a similar trajectory, but shorter. On September 3, it conducted a nuclear test, claiming it was an experiment with a potent hydrogen bomb. Because of this, on September 11, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to increase economic sanctions. Today’s launch seems to be a contemptuous response to the UN move, continuing to pursue the project of nuclear power capable of hitting the US. Yesterday, the Northern State Agency, the KCNA, threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes." The reactions to the last launch were not short in coming. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stated that Tokyo will "never tolerate" such "dangerous and provocative actions". South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned the "thoughtless provocation" and said "in this way dialogue [with the North] becomes impossible". US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has condemned the launch and criticized Russia and China, who have protected North Korea from heavier sanctions from the Security Council. "China - he said - provides North Korea with most of its oil. Russia employs the largest number of North Korean prisoners in forced labor. " At the request of Japan and the United States, the UN Security Council will meet today.

e-mail this to a friend : Pyongyang launches another missile over Japan North Asia East Asia China North Korea South Korea Russia Nord America

An open response to sanctions decided by the UN. Yesterday, North Korea threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States into "ash". Critics of China and Russia who still support the North’s economy. Emergency meeting of the Security Council.



: : (*) : : (*) : (*)



: (*)

























See also

KOREA-ASIA

UN Security Council convokes emergency meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.

NORTH KOREA-JAPAN

Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.

KOREA-US

Yesterday’s launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.

UN-NORTH KOREA

The UN secretary general’s condemnation and an invitation to China and the US to work together. Beijing and Moscow ask to avoid "provocative" moves such as joint military exercises and missile Thaad system. Even the Korean bishops opposed to Thaad.





UN-KOREA

US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.