15 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/15/2017, 09.52

    KOREA

    Pyongyang launches another missile over Japan



    An open response to sanctions decided by the UN. Yesterday, North Korea threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States into "ash". Critics of China and Russia who still support the North’s economy. Emergency meeting of the Security Council.

    Seoul (AsiaNews) - For the second time in a few weeks, North Korea launched another ballistic missile over Japan. Southern Army sources say the missile reached an altitude of about 770 km and traveled for 3700 km until it landed in the sea around the island of Hokkaido.

    On August 29, Pyongyang had launched another missile with a similar trajectory, but shorter. On September 3, it conducted a nuclear test, claiming it was an experiment with a potent hydrogen bomb. Because of this, on September 11, the UN Security Council voted unanimously to increase economic sanctions. Today’s launch seems to be a contemptuous response to the UN move, continuing to pursue the project of nuclear power capable of hitting the US. Yesterday, the Northern State Agency, the KCNA, threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes."

    The reactions to the last launch were not short in coming. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stated that Tokyo will "never tolerate" such "dangerous and provocative actions". South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned the "thoughtless provocation" and said "in this way dialogue [with the North] becomes impossible". US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has condemned the launch and criticized Russia and China, who have protected North Korea from heavier sanctions from the Security Council. "China - he said - provides North Korea with most of its oil. Russia employs the largest number of North Korean prisoners in forced labor. "

    At the request of Japan and the United States, the UN Security Council will meet today.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    north korea
    south korea
    japan
    china
    united states
    russia
    united nations
    sanctions
    missile
    nuclear program
    moon jae-in
    kim jong-un











    See also

    04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
    Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.

    UN Security Council convokes  emergency meeting for this afternoon.  Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.



    29/08/2017 10:12:00 NORTH KOREA-JAPAN
    Pyongyang launches missile over Japan: 'unprecedented' threat

    Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.



    30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
    Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam

    Yesterday’s  launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.



    14/02/2017 10:21:00 UN-NORTH KOREA
    UN, China and Russia condemn Pyongyang missile tests

    The UN secretary general’s condemnation and an invitation to China and the US to work together. Beijing and Moscow ask to avoid "provocative" moves such as joint military exercises and missile Thaad system. Even the Korean bishops opposed to Thaad.

     



    05/09/2017 09:58:00 UN-KOREA
    UN Security Council on North Korea: War, Sanctions, Dialogue

    US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA-VATICAN
    New regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities

    Bernardo Cervellera

    Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.


    CHINA – VATICAN
    Mgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital

    Bernardo Cervellera

    He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.