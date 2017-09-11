|
» 09/15/2017, 09.52
KOREA
Pyongyang launches another missile over Japan
An open response to sanctions decided by the UN. Yesterday, North Korea threatened to destroy Japan and reduce the United States into "ash". Critics of China and Russia who still support the North’s economy. Emergency meeting of the Security Council.
See also
04/09/2017 10:20:00 KOREA-ASIA
Global reactions to the 'earthquake' of Pyongyang's nuclear test.
UN Security Council convokes emergency meeting for this afternoon. Yesterday’s hydrogen almost 10 times stronger than the previous one. North Korea celebrates "perfect success". Seoul and Tokyo demand maximum increase in sanctions to bring Kim Jong-un to the negotiating table. Military exercises with missiles in the south. Threats to military operations by the US. For some analysts, the aim is to provoke China's embarrassment.
29/08/2017 10:12:00 NORTH KOREA-JAPAN
Pyongyang launches missile over Japan: 'unprecedented' threat
Shinzo Abe and Korean Kang Kyung-wha in talks with US allies. UN Security Council calls emergency session for this afternoon. Increased sanctions are expected to push the North into dialogue. But Pyongyang is able to circumnavigate them.
30/08/2017 10:48:00 KOREA-US
Kim Jong-un: Missile over Japan, the first step towards Guam
Yesterday’s launch a response to the US-South Korean joint military exercises. Trump: All options are on the table. The UN Security Council condemns the launch as "outrageous". No further sanctions. China and Russia also criticize the US for increasing tensions.
14/02/2017 10:21:00 UN-NORTH KOREA
UN, China and Russia condemn Pyongyang missile tests
The UN secretary general’s condemnation and an invitation to China and the US to work together. Beijing and Moscow ask to avoid "provocative" moves such as joint military exercises and missile Thaad system. Even the Korean bishops opposed to Thaad.
05/09/2017 09:58:00 UN-KOREA
UN Security Council on North Korea: War, Sanctions, Dialogue
US Ambassador: Pyongyang is beggingg for a war. The patience of the US "is not without limits". For China and Russia call for efforts to curb rising tensions. Stop joint military exercises in exchange for dialogue with the North. Putin on the phone with Moon Jae-in. Trump proposes arms sales to South Korea.
|
