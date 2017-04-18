|
|
» 04/21/2017, 17.54
TURKEY
NAT da Polis
Republican Turkey and the Erdogan phenomenon (Part One)
The changes to the Constitution, through a popular referendum, fertile ground to claim and exercise power, in an authoritarian and personal context, like a new Kemal Ataturk.
See also
07/04/2017 11:39:00 TURKEY-ISLAM
Erdogan is preparing to pray in the Hagia Sophia next Friday
The President will pray together with members of his party and the religious leaders in Istanbul. The event falls two days before the referendum, to garner the Muslim vote. Transformation of the ancient Christian basilica into a museum rejected. Erdogan: Kemalism is dead.
13/03/2017 10:21:00 TURKEY - EU
Tensions and accusations between Turkey and some European countries
Turkish President Erdogan accuses even the Netherlands of "Nazism" for refusing entry to two ministers. Other European countries, such as Austria, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark, cancel meetings with the Turks. Germany and the Netherlands fear the growth of "populism" in the upcoming elections. Erdogan takes advantage of the incidents to garner a more powerful nationalism.
14/03/2017 10:54:00 TURKEY - EU
Erdogan’s dream no longer passes through Europe
Tensions rise after Germany, Holland, Austria, Denmark ban rallies in favor of the referendum by Turkish President. The Dutch ambassador's entry to Ankara blocked. After 50 years of waiting, Turkey does not want to enter Europe. The Ottoman dream and authoritarianism are the only way.
18/04/2017 09:37:00 TURKEY
Erdogan’s victory applauded by Trump, criticized by Europe
A narrow victory of 51.4%. Congratulations also from Saudi Arabia. The Republican and pro-Kurdish opposition accuse fraud. It promises an Erdogan presidency until 2029 and the introduction of the death penalty.
15/04/2017 12:27:00 TURKEY
Turkey divided over tomorrow's referendum
Erdogan wants to become the new "Caesar" and make his country leader of the Middle East. Emphasis on nationalism and organized "terror" with the control of the media and society. Doubts within the AKP itself. The resistance of the Kurdish minority and the Kemalist party.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
19/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Embrace between Zhan Silu and Ma Daqin: a sign of resurrection?
Shan Ren Shen Fu
18/04/2017 RUSSIA
For Kirill, peace between East and West needs Christians
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®