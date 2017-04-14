|
IRAN
Rouhani and Raisi to contest presidential elections in Iran, Ahmadinejad excluded
The Guardians Council approved six names out of a total of 1600 aspiring presidents. The nomination of 130 women rescinded, the 2017 vote men only. Economy and nuclear agreement remain the hot topics. Third-term for the former ultra-conservative president blocked, considered a figure "divisive" by Khamenei.
