Geographic areas
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia invests in private space travel
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reached an agreement with Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, to invest at least one billion dollars in its venture to create the world’s first commercial space travel service.
