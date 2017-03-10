|
Geographic areas
|
10/03/2017, 09.53
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia reaches one hundred executions in 2017
The convict was executed for the murder of a fellow citizen. Recently the sentence was confirmed in appeal. Since July, the authorities have conducted an average of five executions per week. Activists denounce government's justice "frenzy". Among the reforms to promote the "moratorium on the death penalty".
See also
26/11/2009 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh: man to be decapitated for witchcraft
In a recent report, Human Rights Watch calls for the sentence to be overturned. Each year, dozens of people are convicted in the desert kingdom for acts against Sharia.
27/11/2015 SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh plans mass execution of 55 people in one day
These include those convicted of crimes related to terrorism and internal revolt. The executions are "imminent". In 2015 151 people executed, the highest number since 1995. Activists: the government uses the death sentences to solve the problem of internal dissidence.
03/02/2016 09:47:00 SAUDI ARABIA - PALESTINE
Palestinian poet Ashraf Fayadh avoids execution in Riyadh. Sentenced to eight years and 800 lashes
A Saudi court had sentenced the Palestinian intellectual to death for apostasy. International mobilization for his acquittal. He always denied the charges, claiming his innocence. Meanwhile, executions continue at pace: yesterday two people executed, making the total so far this year 58.
28/07/2012 SAUDI ARABIA
Shia demonstrators wounded and arrested after they take to the streets against the Saudi regime
The protest broke out in Qatif, Eastern Province, a minority Shia stronghold. Mohammed al-Shakouri is among the people detained. He was wanted by the authorities. Saudi Arabia backs the anti-Assad uprising in Syria but crushes in blood its own domestic dissenters.
21/04/2008 UAE - PHILIPPINES
Blasphemy: three Filipinos in jail in Sharjah, and one Turk faces death in Gedda
The three are accused, in the Emirates, of having ripped a page out of the Qur'an, according to an employee of the company that has fired them. In Saudi Arabia, the appeal process has opened for a barber condemned to death for blasphemy.
|
