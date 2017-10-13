20 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 10/20/2017, 16.48

    SOUTH KOREA

    Seoul to restart the construction of two nuclear plants



    The recommendations of an official commission have been made public. Unexpectedly, a majority favours nuclear energy. Moon had pledged to scrap nuclear power. The country relies on nuclear power for a third of its electricity, which will be phased out gradually over a 60-year period.

    Seoul (AsiaNews/Agencies) – South Korea today decided to restart the construction of two nuclear power reactors, as an official survey showed a larger than expected number of people are supportive of resumption despite President Moon Jae-in's pledge to phase out nuclear energy.

    A state commission charged with gauging public opinion on the Shin Kori-5 and Shin Kori-6 reactors under construction in the southeastern city of Ulsan announced that 59.5 per cent of a 471-member jury supported the resumption of the project while 40.5 per cent backed its abandonment.

    Scrapping the reactors was one of President Moon Jae-in's campaign promises. After taking office, however, he decided to determine the reactors' fate according to public opinion and ordered the establishment of an independent commission charged with collecting public views and making a recommendation.

    Moon's office said the government will respect the survey's outcome. The government is expected to formally endorse the recommendation at a cabinet meeting next week.

    The reactors were about 30 per cent complete before their construction was suspended in July. About 1.6 trillion won (US.4 billion) had already been spent on the project.

    The proposal to abandon the reactors sparked heated debate in a country that relies on nuclear power for about a third of its electricity.

    For Moon South Korea should reduce its dependence on nuclear power and increase the use of renewable energy. However, the government now plans to gradually close reactors one by one when their lifespan is up, rather than rushing to shut them down. This could take up to 60 years.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    south korea
    nuclear power
    plants
    reactors
    moon jae-in
    commission











    See also

    13/05/2008 SOUTH KOREA
    Avian flu: all poultry culled in Seoul
    More than 30 outbreaks are reported across the country, forcing the authorities take drastic measures. About 6.8 million birds are destroyed but the H5N1 infection continues to spread.

    23/02/2017 18:17:00 SOUTH KOREA
    The testimony of Fr Lee Tae-seok in South Sudanese school books

    The South Korean missionary and doctor will be remembered in elementary and high school textbooks. He served as priest, doctor, teacher and architect in the small village of Tonj in a country devastated by war. For Education minister, he is an example for new generations.



    16/06/2010 KOREA – SOUTH AFRICA
    2010 World Cup: Pyongyang proud of its heroes, defeated but not beaten by Brazil
    State media celebrate the “fierce” performance of the North Korean team, who never lost faith. Jong Tae-se weeps when national anthem is played. South Korea challenges Argentina of Maradona and Messi tomorrow.

    11/06/2010 ASIA – SOUTH AFRICA
    2010 FIFA World Cup, many fighting words but few hopes for Asian teams
    “With Brazil, we can make it,” says North Korea’s forward; however, bookmakers give North Korea, Japan and South Korea very few chances of winning. In parallel with the FIFA World Cup, Thailand organises its own world cup for prison inmates, whilst mainland China and Cambodia crack down on World Cup betting.

    31/10/2007 SOUTH KOREA – CHINA
    Luxury marketing is the only way for South Korean companies to make a profit in China
    South Korean companies in mainland China have stopped producing for world markets and turned instead towards marketing luxury goods, however shoddy they may actually be. Sales in China are becoming more interesting than investments.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.