» 10/20/2017, 16.48
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul to restart the construction of two nuclear plants
The recommendations of an official commission have been made public. Unexpectedly, a majority favours nuclear energy. Moon had pledged to scrap nuclear power. The country relies on nuclear power for a third of its electricity, which will be phased out gradually over a 60-year period.
See also
13/05/2008 SOUTH KOREA
Avian flu: all poultry culled in Seoul
More than 30 outbreaks are reported across the country, forcing the authorities take drastic measures. About 6.8 million birds are destroyed but the H5N1 infection continues to spread.
23/02/2017 18:17:00 SOUTH KOREA
The testimony of Fr Lee Tae-seok in South Sudanese school books
The South Korean missionary and doctor will be remembered in elementary and high school textbooks. He served as priest, doctor, teacher and architect in the small village of Tonj in a country devastated by war. For Education minister, he is an example for new generations.
16/06/2010 KOREA – SOUTH AFRICA
2010 World Cup: Pyongyang proud of its heroes, defeated but not beaten by Brazil
State media celebrate the “fierce” performance of the North Korean team, who never lost faith. Jong Tae-se weeps when national anthem is played. South Korea challenges Argentina of Maradona and Messi tomorrow.
11/06/2010 ASIA – SOUTH AFRICA
2010 FIFA World Cup, many fighting words but few hopes for Asian teams
“With Brazil, we can make it,” says North Korea’s forward; however, bookmakers give North Korea, Japan and South Korea very few chances of winning. In parallel with the FIFA World Cup, Thailand organises its own world cup for prison inmates, whilst mainland China and Cambodia crack down on World Cup betting.
31/10/2007 SOUTH KOREA – CHINA
Luxury marketing is the only way for South Korean companies to make a profit in China
South Korean companies in mainland China have stopped producing for world markets and turned instead towards marketing luxury goods, however shoddy they may actually be. Sales in China are becoming more interesting than investments.
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
