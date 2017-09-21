|
|
» 09/28/2017, 09.32
JAPAN
Shinzo Abe dissolves the government. Elections in a month
The vote see the PM's party run against the new Party of Hope. The opposition criticizes the creation of a political vacuum in the midst of the Korean crisis. Democrats in crisis.
See also
02/09/2008 JAPAN
Japan’s current political crisis likely to end in a government of transition
People in the street react negatively to PM Fukuda’s sudden resignation. Premier quit because of deadlock in parliament and a drop in popularity as New Komeito plays maverick role.
13/09/2007 JAPAN
Stress, confusion and criticism sink Shinzo Abe
Prime minister resigns as his political clout declines and stress level rises. Japan turns out to be less nationalistic and more pragmatic. Abe’s legacy includes better relations in Asia, especially with China.
27/09/2007 JAPAN
Winds of change sweep Tokyo as Fukuda takes over
The land of the Rising Sun goes from a prime minister strongly committed to restoring the country’s lost pride to one who is well-known for his aversion to war and his great abilities as a diplomat and mediator.
30/07/2007 JAPAN
Election defeat marks Abe’s political future
Although he might keep his job and has enough seats to govern, the prime minister’s ability to govern will be conditioned by the poll results. Foreign capitals, where Abe was seen in a more positive light, are concerned.
07/08/2007 JAPAN
For the first time upper house led by opposition politician
Satsuki Eda becomes speaker of the House of Councillors following the defeat of the ruling party in recent elections. Analysts warn about a possible political deadlock.
|
Editor's choices
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
25/09/2017 RUSSIA
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
Vladimir Rozanskij
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
26/09/2017 BANGLADESH
24/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 VATICAN
22/09/2017 VATICAN
23/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®