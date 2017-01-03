|
|
» 01/09/2017, 16.56
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Sindh rejects law against forced conversions, a big disappointment for Christians and Hindus
In November, the provincial assembly had adopted the law unanimously, outlawing forced conversion and marriage of minors. Every year about a thousand girls and young women are forced to repudiate their religion. Thirteen lawmakers who drafted the bill received death threats.
See also
22/07/2004 CHINA
China tops world in censuring religious websites
Access to AsiaNews also blocked
24/06/2004 RUSSIA
Freedom of expression on trial
10/12/2004 PHILIPPINES HUMAN RIGHTS
Press freedom under siege, Filipino journalists says
19/05/2010 PAKISTAN – ISLAM
Facebook blocked by blasphemy regulations
A judge blocks the social networking website until 31 May because some users organised a competition for Muhammad caricatures. Under Pakistani law, blasphemy can include the death penalty. Account creators say extremists cannot “take away our freedom of speech”.
24/03/2016 09:17:00 CHINA
Zhang Kai, lawyer who defends China’s crosses from demolition, is released
After appearing on television to "confess his crimes" and spending six months under "house arrest", the lawyer was released. Together with activists for civil liberties, he defended the Christian churches against Zhejiang province authorities.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
04/01/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
03/01/2017 MYANMAR
05/01/2017 MYANMAR
02/01/2017 PHILIPPINES " CHINA
06/01/2017 VATICAN
04/01/2017 VATICAN
05/01/2017 CHINA
05/01/2017 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®