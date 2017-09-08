|
Geographic areas
IRAQ
Some 1,400 wives and children of Daesh fighters held near Mosul
Most of the women and children come Turkey and former Soviet republics, and stayed behind after the Islamic State was expelled from the city. Now, they are in a camp under tight security, but their presence has raised concerns about tensions with displaced Iraqis. Many wives were tricked into coming to Iraq.
