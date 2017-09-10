09 October 2017
    • » 10/09/2017, 16.57

    ISREAL - PALESTINE

    The 'cry' for peace of Palestinian and Israeli women



    30,000 women marched  that left Sderot in September bound for Jerusalem. Sobhy Makhoul: Women’s hearts  are wounded, their real and sincere voice in a nearly dull world.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) - "A true and sincere cry" in a world that is almost deaf. This is how Sobhy Makhoul, deacon of the Maronite Patriarchate of Jerusalem, commented on the peace procession that was held yesterday in Jerusalem. About 30,000 women marched through the city, declaring in one voice: "We will not stop until we get a peace agreement."

    The initiative, promoted by the "Women Wage Peace" (Wwp), started on September 24 (New Year's Eve) from Sderot, in the Negev Desert, and then proceeded to the Territories and Israel. It has included various activities, between marches and moments of encounter, dialogue, and prayer, and will end tomorrow in Jerusalem. Participants call for a political agreement on peace and inclusion of women in the negotiations.

    Organizers included former parliamentarian Shakib Shanan, mother of one of the victims of the attack on the Esplanade of the Mosques of last July: "In the name of this great public and hundreds of thousands of Israelis, I address Abu Mazen [ Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas] and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu - Enough! Sit at the table! We want peace. "

    For Makhoul, similar initiatives from the bottom up are important because they "express a part of the Israeli people who do not want the war, the occupation, to continue this situation." The voice of these women fills the void left by the absence of political parties who are really committed to peace, at a time of "political stagnation" due to the disinterest of the international community regarding the Palestinian question.

    "These women are honest in what they say, they try to assert their voices in a world that is almost deaf," Makhoul says. "They suffered greatly, both Israeli and Palestinian. Their children were soldiers, perhaps they were injured, maybe they were killed or died in war. These people who call and who cries, are women injured at heart. It's a real and sincere cry that we hope to bring fruit. "

    Wwp was born three years ago as a reaction to the conflict in Gaza, and currently counts 24,000 members, including "thousands of right, center and left-wing women, Arab and Jewish, religious and lay people, all united to seek political to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict ".
