» 10/09/2017, 16.57
ISREAL - PALESTINE
The 'cry' for peace of Palestinian and Israeli women
30,000 women marched that left Sderot in September bound for Jerusalem. Sobhy Makhoul: Women’s hearts are wounded, their real and sincere voice in a nearly dull world.
See also
05/11/2004 PALESTINE
Concern and confusion over what might happen after Arafat
03/09/2009 ISRAEL – PALESTINE
Israel and PNA are back talking . . . about economic, not political peace
Israeli Deputy Prime Minister Silvan Shalom and Palestinian Economics Minister Bassem Khoury meet in Jerusalem. Khoury says he hopes that keeping away from politics can lead to “tangible improvements” for Palestinians.
23/01/2006 PALESTINE ISRAEL
Israel's power in Palestine's elections
Whatever the outcome of the elections, the future of the region is in the hands of Israel and an international peace conference. From our correspondent.
03/04/2009 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Retaliation possible after killing of Israeli teen in Bat Ayin
The teen who was killed and the boy who was wounded may have been victims of the "guilt" of their parents, members of a settlement in the Occupied Territories. Netanyahu and Liebermann halt the peace process; Hamas and Fatah break off reconciliation talks.
15/12/2008 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Israel frees 227 Palestinian prisoners. Hand extended to Abbas, along path of peace
The decision of the Israeli government is a recognition of the efforts for peace undertaken by the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. A decision ratified by the constitutional court: none of the detainees was implicated in attacks against Israel. From 2005 until today, 2,100 Palestinian prisoners have been freed.
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
